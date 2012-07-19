MADRID, July 19 Spanish Olympic road race
champion Samuel Sanchez has failed to recover from injuries
picked up in a fall during the Tour de France and has pulled out
of the London Games, the country's cycling federation (RFEC)
said on Thursday.
"Although he is in good physical shape, he is still
suffering a certain amount of pain in his hand and shoulder,"
Spanish team coach Jose Luis De Santos said.
"He was struggling to hold the handlebars and to change
gears which could have been dangerous in a race. For this we
have decided he won't go to London."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)