LONDON Aug 7 Magic wheels? Superhero skin suits? Try plain old British track cycling culture.

With five golds in the bag at the London Games, and perhaps three more to come on Tuesday, Britain's track riders have humiliated their rivals and left them lost for an explanation.

France came into the Olympics as favourites for the men's team sprint and triple world champion Gregory Bauge set to dominate the individual sprint.

They had to settle for silver behind Britain. Bauge even asked Jason Kenny how he prepared for the Games after being comprehensively beaten by the Bolton rider in Monday's final.

The French suggested Britain had a technical advantage, saying the hosts were hiding their wheels after races.

Dan Hunt, Britain's team pursuit coach, told Reuters their cycling success was down to planning, hard work and investment.

"I think that track cycling came to prominence when lottery funding came on board (in 1997)," he said.

"They saw it as an avenue down which medals could be won and as a result of that the support that we have had has grown and grown. It wasn't until Beijing that we started to see crowds like this in British velodromes."

"We are a full time, centrally based programme in Manchester. If we are in Manchester we are in Manchester for camps, otherwise we train in Mallorca or we are racing round the World Cup."

SUITS DESTROYED

Nothing is left to chance, however.

After Athens, the riders' skin suits were destroyed so the opposition could not copy them. British riders do not wear the same suit in the world championships and in the Olympics.

French riders sometimes struggle with their material.

"They (the Brits) always have innovative stuff. We get them afterwards. Track cycling is much more developed than in France," sprinter Kevin Sireau told reporters.

"We sometimes struggle to receive our material on time. The new bike (we have) is great but we did not get it soon (enough), we had to adapt very quickly."

In a world where gold and silver can be separated by a thousandth of a second, it counts. Winning is all about logic and resolve.

"It is organised, it is disciplined, we set out our goals, we set out our plans very early on," said Hunt.

"We figure out what it takes to go and achieve our goals and it is as simple as that. There are no magic wheels," he added with a smile.

But there is talent spotting.

Young British cyclists are spotted via excellence centres across the country and get a chance to compete for places in a junior training programme - with access to top coaching, equipment, international racing and all the wonders of science.

"The best of those guys go on to the under-23 academy which is where (Mark) Cavendish, (Ed) Clancy and (Geraint) Thomas, Steven Burke came up through and then the best of those guys go up to the senior programme," Hunt said.

Young talent comes to the fore even before the stars retire.

Victoria Pendleton will call it quits after the London Games, Chris Hoy will go on for a while, but not until Rio.

So what? Laura Trott, 20, has already won gold in the team pursuit. Jason Kenny, 24, has three Olympic titles to his name.

And, watch out France, there is more to come, according to Hunt. Meet Sam Harrison, John Dibben, Owain Doull.

"Sam Harrison who is a young Welsh lad, he won bronze in (the world championships in) Appledorn in 2011 against the Kiwis. He is a very strong contender," he said.

"There is another young lad called John Dibben, who is a fantastic young team pursuiter and track rider and there is another guy called Owain Doull. I think he has the potential to be good, but we also have the potential of some of the older lads coming back in - Cavendish, (Bradley) Wiggins, Clancy, Thomas, (Peter) Kennaugh, Burke.

"We have got quite a healthy squad." (Editing by Matt Falloon)