LONDON Aug 7 Magic wheels? Superhero skin
suits? Try plain old British track cycling culture.
With five golds in the bag at the London Games, and perhaps
three more to come on Tuesday, Britain's track riders have
humiliated their rivals and left them lost for an explanation.
France came into the Olympics as favourites for the men's
team sprint and triple world champion Gregory Bauge set to
dominate the individual sprint.
They had to settle for silver behind Britain. Bauge even
asked Jason Kenny how he prepared for the Games after being
comprehensively beaten by the Bolton rider in Monday's final.
The French suggested Britain had a technical advantage,
saying the hosts were hiding their wheels after races.
Dan Hunt, Britain's team pursuit coach, told Reuters their
cycling success was down to planning, hard work and investment.
"I think that track cycling came to prominence when lottery
funding came on board (in 1997)," he said.
"They saw it as an avenue down which medals could be won and
as a result of that the support that we have had has grown and
grown. It wasn't until Beijing that we started to see crowds
like this in British velodromes."
"We are a full time, centrally based programme in
Manchester. If we are in Manchester we are in Manchester for
camps, otherwise we train in Mallorca or we are racing round the
World Cup."
SUITS DESTROYED
Nothing is left to chance, however.
After Athens, the riders' skin suits were destroyed so the
opposition could not copy them. British riders do not wear the
same suit in the world championships and in the Olympics.
French riders sometimes struggle with their material.
"They (the Brits) always have innovative stuff. We get them
afterwards. Track cycling is much more developed than in
France," sprinter Kevin Sireau told reporters.
"We sometimes struggle to receive our material on time. The
new bike (we have) is great but we did not get it soon (enough),
we had to adapt very quickly."
In a world where gold and silver can be separated by a
thousandth of a second, it counts. Winning is all about logic
and resolve.
"It is organised, it is disciplined, we set out our goals,
we set out our plans very early on," said Hunt.
"We figure out what it takes to go and achieve our goals and
it is as simple as that. There are no magic wheels," he added
with a smile.
But there is talent spotting.
Young British cyclists are spotted via excellence centres
across the country and get a chance to compete for places in a
junior training programme - with access to top coaching,
equipment, international racing and all the wonders of science.
"The best of those guys go on to the under-23 academy which
is where (Mark) Cavendish, (Ed) Clancy and (Geraint) Thomas,
Steven Burke came up through and then the best of those guys go
up to the senior programme," Hunt said.
Young talent comes to the fore even before the stars retire.
Victoria Pendleton will call it quits after the London
Games, Chris Hoy will go on for a while, but not until Rio.
So what? Laura Trott, 20, has already won gold in the team
pursuit. Jason Kenny, 24, has three Olympic titles to his name.
And, watch out France, there is more to come, according to
Hunt. Meet Sam Harrison, John Dibben, Owain Doull.
"Sam Harrison who is a young Welsh lad, he won bronze in
(the world championships in) Appledorn in 2011 against the
Kiwis. He is a very strong contender," he said.
"There is another young lad called John Dibben, who is a
fantastic young team pursuiter and track rider and there is
another guy called Owain Doull. I think he has the potential to
be good, but we also have the potential of some of the older
lads coming back in - Cavendish, (Bradley) Wiggins, Clancy,
Thomas, (Peter) Kennaugh, Burke.
"We have got quite a healthy squad."
