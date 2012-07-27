By Julien Pretot
LONDON, July 27 He was not even supposed to be
here, yet David Millar is expected to play a key role in fellow
Briton Mark Cavendish's quest for gold in the men's Olympic road
race on Saturday.
Millar was selected only after the Court of Arbitration for
Sport (CAS) overturned a British Olympic Association lifetime
Olympic ban for former drug cheats and his tactical nous and
experience will be a huge plus as the British team look to
control the 250-km race.
Britain will start the race that begins and finishes on The
Mall in central London with Tour de France champion Bradley
Wiggins and runner-up Chris Froome as well as British champion
Ian Stannard, but Millar's experience could be the decisive
factor.
He showed his tactical skills when he perfectly timed his
attack to jump away from a breakaway group with France's
Jean-Christophe Peraud, a rider he knew was easy to beat in a
two-man sprint finish, to win the 12th stage of the Tour de
France.
"David's tactical nous is a blessing," Britain's director of
performance David Brailsford said. "He is a massive asset."
Millar said his role would be to make sure the team kept
their focus and executed their plan.
"My role is panic management, so we get a grip on it again
if something goes wrong," said Millar.
Cavendish praised his team mate's sang-froid.
"He is able to stay calm and analyse situations really,
really well. He knows this sport and he's not scared to call
shots," Cavendish said.
"He is not hesitant and that's great, as someone who knows
how to read a race and is willing to take the responsibility,
it's refreshing to have.
"And he is strong, he knows how to ride for a sprint, he
knows how to ride climbs, all types of terrain."
On Saturday, Britain will look to repeat the ride that
helped them propel Cavendish to the world title last September.
Once again, Millar's role will be pivotal and he knows
exactly what needs to be done in the race, which is harder to
control than professional races with teams limited to five
riders rather than the nine racing in trade teams.
"Let's say we've got eight in that five," said Millar.
"Wiggins and Froome just finished first and second in the
Tour de France so they're worth four guys.
"We've got Cav who is worth two guys in the sprint and then
we've got Stannard, who when on a great day, is worth a few
more.
"We'll be racing Mark's race in many ways, controlling it to
his speed and so there's going to be races within races and it's
up to us to manage it from start to finish in a manner that gets
the race together in the last kilometre."
Or even closer to the line.
"Even if we're catching people with 500 metres to go as long
as we're there with Mark to do his sprint," Millar said.
"Mine, in many ways, is the easy job. It's managing them and
the race situation between teams and staying on top of it."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)