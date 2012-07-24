LONDON, July 24 Cyclist Bradley Wiggins has
received the royal nod of approval for his success in the Tour
de France, with Queen Elizabeth the latest Briton to
congratulate him for what is being hailed as one of the
country's greatest sporting achievements.
"I send you my warmest congratulations on becoming the first
British cyclist ever to win the Tour de France," read the
message on the queen's official website posted on Monday.
"Your historic achievement of claiming overall victory in
this prestigious event is a great testament to the efforts of
you and your teammates."
Wiggins' success, as well as teammate Chris Froome's second
place finish on the tour, has boosted hopes of more cycling gold
for Britain in the London Olympic Games.
In recognition of Britain's current domination in the sport,
triple gold medal track cyclist Chris Hoy will carry the British
flag at the opening ceremony on Friday.
Just 24 hours after completing the gruelling 3,479-km race,
Wiggins was back in the saddle on home soil preparing for the
men's time-trial and road race events.
He spent a few hours with his family before hitting the
roads around his home in Chorley, Lancashire, sporting the
yellow helmet and sunglasses he wore during the Tour.
The road race in particular will take Wiggins over more
historic territory and as the event whizzes by Buckingham
Palace, he may even get a wave from the queen herself.
