By Steve Keating
| TORONTO, June 25
Clara Hughes has already won
her biggest battle. A rebel who found a cause, she is the only
athlete to win multiple medals at both the Winter and Summer
Games.
The 39-year-old was once a troubled teenager, now she is an
inspiration to millions of Canadians, finding success in
speedskating, cycling and life.
She already has six Olympic medals, equalling her speed
skating teammate Cindy Klassen as Canada's most successful
Olympian, but may not be finished yet after booking her place in
the team for London.
"I have no idea what lies ahead after London," she told
Reuters. "If it continues, it continues, if it stops I can call
it a pretty good career.
"As an older athlete realising this could be the last chance
I have to live this challenge, this opportunity to achieve
something that means something to me."
At London, Hughes will be competing at her sixth Olympics,
three Summer and three Winter, in 16 years. She won medals at
four of her five previous Games.
She collected two bronze medals in cycling at the 1996
Atlanta Olympics, and four medals in speedskating, including
gold in the 5,000 metres at the 2006 Turin Games.
She missed the last two Summer Olympics after giving up
cycling but decided to make a comeback and qualified for London.
"I'm thrilled beyond belief to be on this Olympic team, just
to have the chance, the honour, to earn my spot for a sixth time
in my life is something I don't take for granted," she said.
"It's something so humbling, so special...I feel completely
inspired by this opportunity. That hasn't changed, it hasn't
dulled one bit.
Olympic fame certainly did not appear to be in Hughes'
future when she was growing up in Winnipeg as a rebellious teen.
A runaway and pack a day smoker, Hughes skipped school,
drank alcohol and dabbled in drugs, the only record she seemed
destined for was a police record.
Her life changed when she was 16 and watching television.
She saw a profile of Canadian speed skating great Gaetan Boucher
and was instantly hooked.
Her fascination with speed skating was enough to set her
life on a new course but it was soon replaced by another
athletic pursuit, trading in her blades for a bike.
In Atlanta, she finished third in the road race and third in
the time-trial. She also rode at Sydney in 2000 but did not win
a medal so returned to her first sporting love.
At Salt Lake in 2002, she won a bronze in the 5000m,
becoming only the fifth athlete to win medals at the both the
Summer and Winter Games.
In Turin, she became the first multiple medallist, winning
gold in the 5000m and silver in the team pursuit. She also won a
bronze at Vancouver in 2010 and was given the ultimate honour of
carrying her nations's flag.
She has also been awarded a star on Canada's Walk of Fame and
named an officer of the Order of Canada for her work outside of
sport. When she won her gold medal in Turin, she donated $10,000
to the humanitarian group Right To Play.
And after having battled depression herself, she become an
advocate and spokesperson in a campaign to combat the stigma
that surrounds mental illness by telling people about her own
struggles and how she overcame them.
"After my first Olympics, I ended up in a state of
depression from pushing myself for so long, so hard beyond any
reasonable way a human being should be pushed," she said.
"Leading a focused, meticulously planned out life that
revolves around peak performance. I think in some ways I have
mastered that."
(Editing by Julian Linden)