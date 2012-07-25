BRUSSELS, July 25 Belgium launched a fitting
promotion for its presence at the London Olympics on Wednesday
-- by sending a delegation of its sporting personalities to
London by bicycle.
Former Tour de France champion Eddy Merckx is leading 24
cyclists, including former Belgian sports personalities and
celebrities, on a three-day route to London.
"We promote cycling, and we want to go biking to London,"
Merckx said on the sidelines of a news conference in Brussels.
Cycling is one of Belgium's national sports and Merckx, who
won the Tour de France five times, is a highly regarded figure
in the country and has an underground station named after him in
Brussels.
"Belgium is doing a great honour to the UK by sending the
greatest cyclist of all time to London," Jonathan Brenton,
Britain's Ambassador to Belgium, said during the launch event.
The cyclists, who also include Merckx's son Axel and Johan
Museeuw, a winner of 11 World Cup races, will stop off in the
Belgian town of Ypres on their way to London.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)