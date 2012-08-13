LONDON Aug 13 Hosts Britain reasserted their
domination in Olympic cycling with another awe-inspiring medal
haul on the track although they failed to master the
uncontrollable.
The squad took the velodrome by storm in a spine-chilling
atmosphere with Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy leading the charge
with two golds while the pursuit teams shattered world records
as Britain equalled their Beijing record of seven titles.
The track achievements followed Tour de France champion
Bradley Wiggins's triumph in the time trial, erasing the team's
failure to lead Mark Cavendish to an expected victory in the
road race on the opening day.
The race was won by experienced Kazakh Alexandre Vinokourov,
who used his wits and took full advantage of the absence of
radio communications, banned in championship races, to sneak
away.
It showed that the risk factor can never be reduced to zero
no matter how hard the British try to analyse every last aspect
of the sport. Home hope Liam Phillips crashing out of contention
in the men's BMX final was another prime example.
Britain's rivals, however, were generally left picking up
the crumbs.
The team, led by British Cycling director of performance
David Brailsford, grabbed a total of 12 medals across all
disciplines, eight of them gold, while no other delegation
managed more than one title.
The host nation's utter domination left a sour taste for the
French, with some of their delegation wondering if Britain's
cycling team had secret wheels.
Individual sprint silver medallist Gregory Bauge even asked
Olympic champion Kenny how he had prepared for the Games.
There was no secret, Britain said reassuringly.
"It's simple things done well," team pursuit coach Dan Hunt
told Reuters.
Brailsford said it was down to meticulous planning.
"I think they (the French) were lulled into a sense of
security because we haven't lit it up for four years," he
remarked.
"I think they felt that it was going to be touch and go, the
margins were going to be very tight, the medals would be spread
right across the different nations. I just think they didn't
expect us to dominate like we have done."
Britain planned to peak for the Games.
"A human being cannot stay at the same level of intensity
for four years, it's impossible," said Brailsford.
"It's difficult to peak on a given day at a given time once
every four years. What really matters at the Games is that
you're at your absolute peak of performance."
TEARS OF JOY
Britain's excellence exposed other traditional powerhouses,
with Australia, France and Germany performing way below
expectations.
Australian pursuit teams were comprehensively beaten on the
track while France and Germany, the pre-event favourites in the
team sprint, were no match for the hosts.
Australia were spared total embarrassment when Anna Meares
beat British media darling Victoria Pendleton 2-0 in the
individual sprint final on the day Hoy prevailed in the keirin
to become Britain's most successful Olympian.
Hoy has seven Games medals, six of them gold, which put him
ahead of Wiggins on 'gold difference' and took him past rower
Steve Redgrave's previous record British tally of five golds.
Tears of joy for Hoy and sobs of relief for Pendleton
concluded a crushing track campaign before Britain failed to
follow up that success in BMX or mountain biking, disciplines
they may invest in during the build-up to the 2016 Rio Games.
Latvia's Maris Strombergs retained his men's BMX title while
Colombian Mariana Pajon took the women's prize. Julie Bresset
finally won France a gold in the women's mountain bike with
Jaroslav Kulhavy scooping victory among the men.
Some elements of the cycling programme could change in four
years' time, especially on the track.
The complicated six-discipline omnium, the event that gave
Britain's Laura Trott her second gold, was heavily criticised by
most of the teams and riders.
Wiggins, possibly in the individual pursuit where he first
won gold, could also make a return to the velodrome alongside
Cavendish after they expressed a desire to be on the Rio track.
BMX, an adrenaline-packed, crash-filled discipline that made
its first appearance at the Games four years ago, should stay on
the schedule after this year's event looked much more
competitive.
