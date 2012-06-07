By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE, June 7
MELBOURNE, June 7 Battling track cycling's
heavyweights at London's velodrome holds little fear for
Malaysia's diminutive sprinter Azizulhasni Awang, who once
finished a race with an eight-inch splinter impaled through his
leg in a bid for a podium spot.
The 24-year-old world silver medallist bore the flag for
Malaysia in his Olympic debut at Beijing and now has his heart
set on clinching his country's maiden gold medal in either the
individual sprint, keirin, or preferably both, he says.
Singing Malaysia's national "Negaraku" song on the podium at
London would secure Azizul a big financial windfall, while
etching his name in the history books and knocking soccer and
badminton off the back pages of local newspapers.
But the cyclist from the sleepy coastal state of Terengganu
would simply relish the chance to smash a stereotype, that
bigger is ultimately better in sprint cycling.
"In Malaysia, our typical mentality is that small people
can't go far in sport," Azizul told Reuters in an interview
between training runs at a suburban Melbourne velodrome.
"There's a lot of thought from managers and coaches, that
'you can't go any further, just forget your dream'.
"Now, a lot of small-bodied youngsters want to get into
cycling, because they know size is not important to reach the
top level of the sport.
"It's more about discipline and commitment, your willpower.
If you really want to achieve your dream, you work really hard."
Once known as the bad boy of Malaysian cycling, Azizul has
made a career of pushing the boundaries, and his
single-mindedness as a rookie both impressed coaches and
antagonised officials.
He followed his brother into a local cycling club as a
teenager and earned his first decent bike by fulfilling a
promise to his mother to earn a good mark at school.
Spotted by a senior coach, the one-time mountain-biker was
thrown onto a velodrome in Kuala Lumpur on a borrowed bike and
shocked onlookers by winning a number of races against more
seasoned riders.
Rushed onto the national junior track team, Azizul was
booted off it for indiscipline but was rehabilitated in time to
win Asian titles for Malaysia and qualify for Beijing where he
blamed his inexperience and a technical error for failing to
make the final.
Months later, he confirmed his potential by snatching the
first UCI World Cup title for Malaysia in the keirin in
Melbourne in 2008, seemingly coming from nowhere to stun
Australian sprinter Shane Perkins.
ENORMOUS COMPETITOR
Malaysia's first silver medal at the world championships
came the following year at Pruzskow, Poland, where the plucky
five-foot-seven (1.70m) cyclist pushed powerful sprinter Gregory
Bauge all the way in the final, despite conceding about five
inches and more than 20 kilograms to the Frenchman.
"The word 'freak' is not the nicest to use, but he is the
biggest freak in sprint cycling in the world," Malaysia's head
coach John Beasley told Reuters.
"How small he is, how much power he generates and he can mix
it with the best of them.
"He's just an enormous competitor. He fears no one but
respects everybody. He doesn't care what they've done what
they're reputation is, he just races them. That's a quality you
can't teach. You've got to be born with it."
Azizul, who wears the nickname "Pocket Rocket Man" with
pride, a sobriquet inspired by an excited Australian TV
commentator, further burnished his credentials with a runner-up
finish behind British great Chris Hoy for the keirin title at
the 2010 world championships in Copenhagen.
He has failed to set the world alight since, barring a
sickening injury from a race crash and his extraordinary
response to it.
Azizul crashed in the final of the keirin at the Manchester
World Cup last year and when the dust cleared, his leg was
pierced by an eight-inch piece of timber ripped up from
velodrome surface.
Remarkably, he remounted his bike and finished the race,
desperate to protect his place in the World Cup standings before
going to hospital to have it removed.
He missed the subsequent world championships and then
suffered a more serious injury in another freak accident when
his right knee was dislocated when mounting a fixed wheel bike
at an event in Indonesia.
Azizul did not return to full training until October and was
underdone at April's world championships in Melbourne where he
was knocked out early in the sprint and finished ninth in the
keirin.
Beasley is unfazed and says the rider will be at his peak
come London.
"There's a lot more in the tank," said the Australian, who
coached a number of his compatriots to Olympic podiums.
"The best thing for us is that everyone's probably written
him off because of the lack of performances this year. They
think they've got him covered but little do they know."
After listening to a radio-broadcasted call of prayer at
training in Melbourne, the Muslim Azizul thought back to the
splinter as a reminder of what he could do out of sheer
bloodymindedness.
"I would rather be well known for a gold medal at these
Games, but that particular crash does stick in my mind," he
said. "After that crash I trained really hard from scratch, from
zero, to get back to where I am."
