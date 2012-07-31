By Julien Pretot
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Expectations are sky high and
the Velodrome is likely to be at boiling point, but Britain will
have more to lose than win when the Olympic track cycling action
starts on Thursday.
Team GB, who won seven of ten possible golds in Beijing four
years ago, are unlikely to repeat the feat, especially after the
programme was reshuffled to promote gender equality.
With the men's individual pursuit being dropped, Britain
have already lost a medal chance before the first day of action,
while arch rivals Australia are highly unlikely to end up with
only one medal as they did four years ago.
Anna Meares is set to continue her rivalry with British
media darling Victoria Pendleton and the pair could face each
other three times over the duration of the Games.
They could commence battle in the team sprint on Thursday,
with the individual sprint and the keirin, a spectacular,
high-speed and adrenaline-filled event, to follow.
"I'm definitely, undoubtedly in better form than I ever have
been entering a competition in my entire life," said individual
sprint defending champion Pendleton, who will retire after the
Games with nine world titles under her belt.
Meares, the keirin world champion, said: "To be the best
you've got to beat Vicky. It took me until last year to do it.
"There are times when I've gone, 'how on earth am I going to
beat her?' The British sprinters had so much speed, they didn't
need to work on tactics."
Both team sprints, however, could go to world champions
Germany, who with France are another force to be reckoned with
at the 6,000-seat Velodrome, an architectural wonder labelled
"the pringle".
"We're aiming at four medals, two of them gold," said French
technical director Isabelle Gautheron.
Gregory Bauge, the "Black Pearl" from Guadeloupe, enters the
individual sprint as the overwhelming favourite having destroyed
his rivals at this year's world championships.
If it goes with form, Bauge will anchor the French team
sprint in a final duel with Germany.
The French lost out to Australia by 0.001 seconds at the
world championships following disqualifications for both Germany
and Britain.
ON SONG
Bauge will not have the pleasure of contesting his "dream
final" against Beijing champion Chris Hoy, after Jason Kenny was
picked at the Scot's expense in the individual sprint.
Hoy is expected to be unrivalled in the keirin, in which he
won four world titles and gold at the last Olympics.
Should he prevail on the final day on Tuesday, quadruple
champion Hoy will be the first track rider to win five Olympic
titles.
Twenty-year-old Laura Trott is the new face of British
cycling and will be the favourite in the omnium, a
six-discipline event held over two days rewarding the most
versatile track riders.
The omnium is an anti-climatic event with no showpiece final
and stands in contrast to the team pursuit, which is expected to
be the highlight of the programme with Britain and Australia hot
favourites in both the men's and women's competitions.
Britain's men and women got the better of their arch-rivals
in world-record times at the world championships in Melbourne,
but they will expect the Australians to come looking for pay
back.
"They are the team to beat. Not only do they have home-soil
advantage, but they have proven that they are the strongest team
in the world," said Australian Melissa Hoskins.
"To beat them the whole team is going to have to be on
song."
In a low-roof arena, the crowd could become a factor, as
they did last February in a pre-Olympic test event.
Jessica Varnish, who will take part in the team sprint,
certainly hopes so.
"At the world championships in Melbourne with 10 seconds to
go (until the start), I had someone shout in my ear, 'Aussie
Aussie Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi,'," the Briton said.
"That isn't going to happen in London and if it does the
Brits need to sort it out."
Frenchman Kevin Sireau, who will ride the team sprint, begs
to differ.
"The Australians were at home and the British won (in the
team pursuit), just like they did in Beijing, where they were
not at home either," he said.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)