LONDON Aug 5 Rain leaked through the roof of the London Olympic velodrome on Sunday but track cycling competition will not be affected, officials said.

An official at the new facility said there had been three minor leaks but they were over the paddock and reporters' mixed zone, not the wooden track made of Siberian pine. The roof will be repaired overnight.

Heavy rain fell over the Olympic Park in east London on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)