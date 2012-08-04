LONDON Aug 4 British track cyclist Laura Trott
blew a kiss at Paul McCartney on Saturday and the former Beatle
waved the Union Flag and sang 'Hey Jude' as they celebrated
Britain's fourth track cycling gold with a delirious crowd.
Trott, Dani King and Joanna Rowsell had just crushed their
own world record to humiliate the United States in the team
pursuit final, flying along a spine-chilling, ear-splitting wall
of noise in the 6,000 capacity London Velodrome.
The trio added to the men's pursuit and sprint teams titles
and Victoria Pendleton's keirin gold as Britain continued their
utter domination, having broken eight world records and left
their rivals only one gold in three days.
On Saturday, King, Rowsell and Trott, at 20 years and 102
days the youngest Olympic gold medallist in women track cycling,
produced an awe-inspiring display of power and poise and looked
on the verge to lap the Americans in the final.
"They kept us going in that last kilometre. You couldn't
even feel your legs, you were just driving forward," King told
reporters.
"It's mad, I can't believe it, it's been my dream since I
was eight, we've gone and done it. I don't think we expected
it," said Trott.
"It's unbelievable. We didn't expect a Beatle to be here.
It's not often that you can say you've waved and blown a kiss at
a Beatle."
The last six times the trio took to the track, they broke
the world record.
Canada took bronze by beating Australia, with Melissa
Hoskins and Josephine Tomic appearing in tears before the media.
"I feel absolutely devastated. We left everything on the
track so we can walk away with no regrets," said Tomic.
Australia, Britain's fiercest rivals on the track, have only
collected two medals with the women's team sprint bronze and the
men's team pursuit's silver.
"They're (Britain) in a league of their own," admitted
American rider Jennie Reed.
The baby-faced Jason Kenny and triple world champion Gregory
Bauge of France had both looked in a class of their own earlier
on Saturday as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the
individual sprint.
Both riders were without opponents in the last 16.
SPRINT FARCE
The enthusiasm surrounding the British track team is such
that the Velodrome was already packed for the morning session,
which turned into a farce essentially because of abstruse rules.
The International Cycling Union (UCI) felt they needed to
spice up a format in which you can already lose twice and still
advance by allowing 17 riders into the 1/16 final match-ups.
As a result, Briton Kenny, who was chosen by Team GB at the
expense of defending champion Chris Hoy because only one rider
per nation is allowed in the sprint events, found himself with
no opponent as the morning session drew to an anti-climatic end.
With a training helmet, Kenny still had to start his match
with Mr Nobody, covering half a lap waving at the crowd with a
rather embarrassed look on his face.
Kenny made light work of his next actual opponent to ease
into the quarter-finals with the other favourite, German Robert
Foerstemann, the man whose tights are bigger than his wife's
waist, going through a repechage race to advance.
The quarter-final matches will be held on Sunday with Kenny
facing Azizulhasni Awan of Malaysia and Bauge taking on
Foerstemann.
"He's ready, he's strong, he's British, they've been
preparing for that. I hope I get to the end and he gets to the
end, to have a good final," Bauge "the Black Pearl" said of
Kenny.
There was some minor disappointment for Team GB, though, as
Ed Clancy, who won the team pursuit on Friday, slipped to fourth
overall in the omnium after taking an early lead with a smashing
flying lap.
He fell behind after the points race and the elimination
race won by Frenchman Bryan Coquard, who used his jockeying and
positioning abilities to be the last man standing in a race
which every two laps sees the last rider to cross the line being
kicked out of the track.
The omnium, a six-discipline event held over two days,
continues on Sunday with the 4-km individual pursuit, the 15-km
scratch race and one-kilometre time trial.
Points are added up depending on placing in each event and
the rider with the lowest points score wins.
Coquard has 10 points and leads the fourth-placed Clancy by
seven points in a tightly contested event.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Nigel Hunt)