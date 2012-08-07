(makes clear Sutton is Britain's coach, not British coach in
para 23)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Aug 7 Chris Hoy shed tears of joy and
Victoria Pendleton's bitter sweet sobs echoed around the
Velodrome as Britain ended their Olympic track cycling campaign
with seven titles on a thrilling, highly emotional Tuesday.
Hoy bagged his sixth Games gold with a comprehensive win in
the keirin minutes after Pendleton ended her scintillating
career with defeat against her arch rival Anna Meares of
Australia.
With six-time Olympic champion Hoy extremely unlikely to
defend his titles in four years in Rio, the future of British
cycling is in the safe hands of new sprint king Jason Kenny and
Laura Trott, who at 20 claimed her second Games gold by winning
the omnium on Tuesday to add to her team pursuit title.
Trott and Hoy's golds earned the host nation their sixth and
seventh titles in London, matching their record medal haul from
Beijing four years ago.
Hoy's title triggered the biggest roar from a rapturous
Velodrome crowd, who for the first time let slip a few boos when
Pendleton was relegated from her first leg against Meares.
Pendleton, who had also been relegated from the team sprint,
had beaten Meares to the line by a clipped nail, but officials
ruled she had left the sprinting lane though it had first looked
like she had been elbowed by the Australian.
"I won't even bother to watch it again, I am starting a new
life now," said Pendleton.
In the second leg, Meares, a fine tactician, forced
Pendleton into the lead with a now rarely seen standstill before
overcoming the Briton in the final banking, punching the air in
delight before the finish line.
SACRIFICES
"Victoria is such a hard-fought opponent and she's dominated
the sport for so long," Meares, often dubbed the villain in the
long-standing rivalry between the two, told reporters after
securing Australia's only track gold in London.
"It's been such a difficult challenge and to be able to win
the Olympic title for me, it's so special.
"I've tried so much and worked so hard for a long period of
time and I've asked a lot of people around me to do the same so
it feels like this is a just reward."
Perhaps Pendleton felt the same, applauding Meares before
completing a farewell lap and bursting into tears after getting
off her bike, abandoning her title and years of sacrifices.
Her face was covered in tears again on the podium, but those
were tears of relief as they signalled the end of career that
she, deep inside, did not really want.
"I was crying and people said you must be so sad, but I am
just so happy it is over," the 31-year-old Pendleton told
reporters.
"And it is over without a doubt. It would be my worst
nightmare right now to have to relive the last week of my life.
Just hanging around waiting. The expectation of the team, it is
too much."
Watching her bid farewell to the crowd and pose for the
cameras was the twinkling Trott, with Kenny the next big thing
in British track cycling.
INFLUENCE
"She has had a massive influence on me, she has been my idol
ever since I saw her in Beijing, well before that really," said
Trott, who won the omnium ahead of American Sarah Hammer by a
single point thanks to a perfectly executed final time trial.
"She is such an inspiration. All through when I was a junior
and first year senior I just wanted to be like her and just
achieve what she has achieved.
"She is a role model on and off the bike, I think you can't
ask for a better role model than Vicky."
Kenny would think the same of Hoy, who beat Tour de France
champion Bradley Wiggins on 'gold difference' with his sixth
title, his seventh medal, to become Britain's most successful
Olympian.
The 36-year-old Scot, in tears on the podium afterwards,
retained his keirin title in typical fashion, powering into an
early lead in the six-man, adrenaline-filled final.
German Maximilian Levy, who clinched the silver medal,
pushed him to the limit as he gained a slight advantage in the
final bend but Hoy finished it off in style with a devastating
surge in the home straight.
"We have seen a legend, not just in the sport but as a
person. The magnitude of the win is unbelievable. Chris pulled
victory from the jaws of defeat there," said Britain's head
coach Shane Sutton.
For the first time, four medals were awarded at a single
cycling event when New Zealand's Simon van Velthooven and
Dutchman Teun Mulder both took bronze after a photo finish could
not separate them.
"The keirin is a lottery and you never take anything for
granted in it. I can't describe the feelings I have at the
moment," said Hoy, who had started his Olympic medal harvest
with silver in the team sprint in Sydney 12 years ago.
If keirin is really a lottery, Hoy certainly is a lucky man.
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Toby Davis;
Editing by Greg Stutchbury)