By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE, June 28
MELBOURNE, June 28 Australia's roads and
velodromes have proved a fertile breeding ground for
world-beating cyclists, but Caroline Buchanan is determined to
show her country that Olympic glory can rise from the mud of a
suburban BMX track.
The feisty 21-year-old from Australia's capital of Canberra
is ranked second in the world in women's BMX after a breakout
year in which she clinched her first global title at the
Birmingham world championships in May.
The rider nicknamed 'Cannonball' will compete in the
high-octane X-sport's second Olympic tournament after its
controversial debut at the Beijing Games.
Derided as a "punk kid" sport by its detractors, BMX's
inclusion into the exclusive Olympic club was aimed at
reigniting the interest of young people, who are likely to be
more interested in modern sports than traditional Olympic
disciplines such as fencing and archery.
Its inclusion infuriated Australian track cycling officials,
who bemoaned the loss of time trial events in the Olympic
velodrome to make way for the upstart's debut.
Buchanan will be at the forefront of BMX's ongoing battle
for credibility at Olympic Park's dirt track from Aug. 8-10,
where she hopes to carve out her own niche among national
cycling icons including Tour de France champion Cadel Evans and
track queen Anna Meares.
"A lot of people don't really know much about BMX and
there's a lot of spotlight on other sports like swimming and
athletics," Buchanan told Reuters in a telephone interview
before boarding a plane to the United States for a warm-up
competition in Salt Lake City.
"What they may not realise is that we're ranked number one
in both women and men's BMX. We've got a very competitive and
focused team that is also still very young."
Buchanan is one of the strongest medal contenders among
Australia's full quota of five riders at London, which includes
the sport's top-ranked male in 20-year-old Sam Willoughby.
All will debut at London and most have enjoyed success at
recent World Cup events. The Games is another step up in
pressure for Buchanan, who won the non-Olympic title in
Birmingham but tasted bitter disappointment in the event's
Olympic race.
DEFLATING FINISH
Buchanan held the world's top ranking going into the Olympic
category event, but her race-day preparations were interrupted
by a doping test in the early hours of the morning and she ended
up crashing out of the semi-finals after drawing the outside
lane on the entry gate.
The deflating finish saw her lose her top ranking to
Frenchwoman Magalie Pottier and left the self-confessed
adrenalin junkie smarting to make amends.
Buchanan said it had made her even hungrier for gold in
London.
"I'm certainly not content to just go ever there and wear
the tracksuit.
"Same for our team whole team. We're all fit and our
expectations are high."
Buchanan followed her brother into the sport and was
competing in her first BMX events at the age of five, but like
Cadel Evans and many other top riders, cut her teeth in the
rough and tumble of mountain bike racing.
She won back-to-back world titles in the four-cross category
of mountain biking in 2009-10 before devoting herself to BMX to
represent her country on the biggest stage of all.
"I think I'm lucky in that regard ... I'm an athlete that
thrives on pressure, and loves the big crowd and the spotlight,"
said Buchanan.
"I was the local home-town girl for my first mountain biking
world championship in Canberra. I was favourite and there were
10,500 spectators on the hill cheering my name and I managed to
pull that off.
"So I just can't wait to get to London to wear the Olympic
uniform and to see the walls of people at the track and hear the
noise."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)