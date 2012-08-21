Aug 21 Australia's cycling queen Anna Meares is
tempted by the prospect of racing at a fourth Olympics, although
the 28-year-old has yet to commit to competing in 2016 after
capturing the women's sprint title in London.
"I haven't made a decision," Meares told reporters in
Melbourne on Tuesday. "I'm enticed to go to Rio that's for
sure."
Meares collected a framed set of commemorative stamps
honouring her achievements earlier this month in London, where
she also picked up a bronze in the team sprint with Kaarle
McCulloch.
Her win came eight years after winning gold in the 500m time
trial in Athens and four years after recovering from a broken
neck in a crash at the start of 2008 to win a sprint silver in
Beijing.
A year off appears the most likely option for Meares, who
will not be rushed into a decision on Rio.
"I just want to remove myself from that situation and enjoy
life away from cycling, away from this hype and all the fun that
comes with it," she said.
"Just competitively, I'll take a break for a little while."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John
O'Brien)