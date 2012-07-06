SHANGHAI, July 6 Without the benefit of a
swimming pool for practice, China's Qiu Bo launched his diving
career by jumping off trampolines into worn-out cushions, but
now finds himself the key to his team's hopes of sweeping the
Olympic competition.
The world champion will go head-to-head with home favourite
Tom Daley in a battle of teenage dreamers for the 10-metre
platform title at the Aquatics Centre, each facing crushing
pressure for different reasons.
Daley, who stunned the world by winning the 2009 world title
at the age of 15, faces the burden of expectation as his
country's Olympic poster-boy, while 19-year-old Qiu must satisfy
his peerless team's demands for perfection.
China's divers were denied their target of scooping all
eight titles in Beijing when Zhou Luxin surrendered his lead and
the 10m platform gold to Australia's Matthew Mitcham, leaving
the home team one short of clean sweep.
Qiu can sympathise with Zhou. As a 16-year-old on the brink
of winning gold at his first world championships in 2009, he
executed his final dive poorly, allowing Daley to pip him for
the title.
Qiu found redemption two years later at the 2011 world
championships when he stormed to the 10m platform title in his
home pool, and took a second in the synchronised 10m platform,
helping his team pocket all 10 golds.
"The biggest challenge is from myself to beat myself. The
aim is to win everything," he said at a World Series meeting in
Dubai earlier this year, where China swept all eight titles.
Qiu's emergence has eased a long headache for head diving
coach Zhou Jihong, who had searched in vain for a diver to fill
the enormous void left by 10m platform specialist Tian Liang,
who captured gold at the 2000 Sydney Games and a 10m platform
sychronised gold at Athens four years later.
Like many other Chinese Olympians, Qiu started from the
humblest of beginnings, the son of laid-off factory workers in
southwestern Sichuan province.
As a bouncy five-year-old, Qiu would mimic the handstands
his gymnast uncle would perform and so impressed his family with
his arm strength that they persuaded a local sports school to
take him in.
With no pool at the school, training began in a shabby
gymnasium that leaked on rainy days, but within two years, Qiu
was diving for the provincial team despite the training fees
swallowing his parents' combined salaries.
"He has always wanted to stick with the training, so we as
parents had to clear the path for him," Qiu's mother Liu Liyu
told Reuters in a phone interview.
His sturdy frame was seen as a disadvantage in a sport which
places a premium on a splash-free entry.
"But he has naturally the skill to smoothly enter the water,
plus he was very quiet and stable," his provincial-level coach
Liu Meichuan told Reuters.
"He never tried to compete with others. Some kids would
slack off in the training but Qiu would never stop until he got
sweat all over himself."
Qiu has lived by the mantra of ignoring his rivals and
focusing on his performance, which may prove crucial when he
battles Daley and the home crowd at London.
Capturing Olympic gold would not only bring adulation in a
country of 1.3 billion but also untold financial rewards from
endorsements and grateful sports officials.
The Sichuan government paid out 500,000 yuan ($80,000) for
each gold home-grown athletes brought back from Beijing in 2008,
a small fortune in a hardscrabble province where relatively
affluent urban residents earn an average annual income of about
$2,400.
"If he won, we would use the money to buy a home," said
Qiu's mother, who with her husband have never owned one in their
lives.
"I will watch his event, but I won't watch the last two
dives," she said. "I will feel extremely nervous."
