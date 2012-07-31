LONDON, July 31 Police have launched an
investigation into offensive tweets sent to Tom Daley after he
and fellow Briton Pete Waterfield missed out on a diving medal
at the London Olympics.
"Regarding tweets to "TomDaley1994 -- we are aware of the
issue and are actively looking into it," Dorset police said on
their Twitter feed.
Olympic poster boy Daley, who hails from Devon in southwest
England, a nearby county to Dorset, and Waterfield held a
slender lead at the halfway point of the synchronised 10-metre
platform event on Monday.
The pair were in with a chance of clinching the host
nation's first gold medal of the Games but fluffed the fourth
dive and wound up just outside the medals.
"It is the worst place to finish in the Olympics,"
Waterfield told reporters. "I'd rather finish last, at least
then you've missed every dive."
The event was won by Chinese favourites Cao Yuan and Zhang
Yanquan.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)