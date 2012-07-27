By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, July 27 Not for the first time, British
diving posterboy Tom Daley disagreed on Friday with his Russian
performance director Alexei Evangulov on handling the pressure
of a home Olympics.
This time, however, there was no ill-feeling between the
pair.
Evangulov caused a stir before a test event in February when
he said Daley was in danger of failing to achieve his potential
and becoming the sport's answer to former tennis glamour girl
Anna Kournikova.
He also warned that the teenager's media appearances could
sink his hopes.
On Friday, full of praise, he assured reporters that Daley
was perfectly prepared for the competition.
"There is no word pressure in our vocabulary.
Responsibility, yes," he declared.
Daley disproved that, having more problem answering a
question from left-field about the importance of personal
grooming than in locating the P word.
"Pressure isn't a bad thing," grinned the 18-year-old whose
face has become one of the most familiar to Britons in the
run-up to the Games thanks to media exposure and advertising
campaigns.
"I quite like pressure going into a competition...in a
competition divers either handle pressure or they don't. I've
had pressure going into competitions for a long time now and
it's something I've been able to get used to."
AGE GAP
Daley won the 10-metre platform world title in Rome in 2009
at the age of 15 but finished only fifth in Shanghai last year
when the Chinese dominated.
At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he finished seventh in the
individual platform and eighth in the synchronised with partner
Blake Aldridge, with whom he had a very public falling out over
a poolside phone call.
"When you are under pressure in theory it should bring out
the best in you because you've got that extra adrenaline rush,"
said Daley.
The divers entered the village only two days ago and Daley
will be competing on Monday in the 10m synchronised with partner
Peter Waterfield, an Olympic synchro silver medallist in 2004.
He then has a break until the individual competition on Aug 10.
Wearing bracelets with 'London 2012' and 'LOL' written on
them in beads, Daley said the divers would "get away from the
hype" by leaving the village after their opening events for the
peace and quiet of a training camp in Southend.
Waterfield suggested Daley might also want to break away
from him later on as well.
"He is closer to my son's age than mine," said the
31-year-old. "I've got an 11-year-old boy and even he tells me
to go away sometimes so I don't want to cramp Tom's style.
"He's a good-looking lad and I'm sure he's got loads of
girls after him so he won't want me stood there next to him."
Evangulov felt Britain could medal in three diving events --
men's platform individual and synchro as well as women's
platform synchro -- and said he had been surprised by the media
reaction to his earlier comments.
"Tom has a great personality but if you have only
personality it is not enough to be a great athlete," he
explained. "You have to work hard. He works hard.
"But you know, I'm greedy for more. I need more...higher,
stronger, more."
Daley said he had learned from Beijing, was more experienced
and credited Evangulov for all he had done.
"Alexei is what British diving has needed," he said.
"He has been able to push all the divers into what they need
to do and we are the strongest diving team results-wise this
year...I think Alexei has really shaped the Olympic team into
something he had a vision of when he joined the team in 2009."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)