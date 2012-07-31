(Updates with arrest)
LONDON, July 31 British police arrested a man on
Tuesday after offensive tweets were sent to British diver Tom
Daley when he failed to win a medal in his first event at the
London Olympics.
The Olympic poster boy and his partner Pete Waterfield were
in with a chance of clinching the host nation's first gold of
the Games in the synchronised 10-metre platform event on Monday,
but fluffed their fourth dive and wound up just outside the
medals.
Daley, whose father Robert died from cancer last year,
repeated a tweet from user @Rileyy_69 to his followers that
said: "you let your dad down i hope you know that".
The diver responded: "After giving it my all ... you get
idiot's sending me this."
The user later apologised.
"A 17-year-old man was arrested by Dorset Police officers in
the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, at a guest house in
the Weymouth area on suspicion of malicious communication,"
police said in a statement.
"He is currently helping police with their enquiries."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez and Matt Falloon; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)