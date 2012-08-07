LONDON Aug 7 Russia's Ilya Zakharov took a
surprise gold at the men's 3 metre springboard diving final on
Tuesday, ruining China's ambition of an eight-gold sweep in the
sport in the London Olympics.
In the closest contest seen yet in the Aquatics Centre
diving pool, Zakharov took gold with 555.90, beating world
champion Qin Kai into silver on 541.75.
Qin's compatriot and the defending Olympic champion He Chong
won bronze with 524.15.
Qin won the synchronised 3 metre event on Aug. 1 and has
dominated the event in the last three years, but looked shakier
than usual in qualifications and ultimately lost out to the
tight twists of pitch perfect Zakharov.
