LONDON Aug 7 Russia's Ilya Zakharov took a surprise gold at the men's 3 metre springboard diving final on Tuesday, ruining China's ambition of an eight-gold sweep in the sport in the London Olympics.

In the closest contest seen yet in the Aquatics Centre diving pool, Zakharov took gold with 555.90, beating world champion Qin Kai into silver on 541.75.

Qin's compatriot and the defending Olympic champion He Chong won bronze with 524.15.

Qin won the synchronised 3 metre event on Aug. 1 and has dominated the event in the last three years, but looked shakier than usual in qualifications and ultimately lost out to the tight twists of pitch perfect Zakharov. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; ediiting by Ken Ferris)