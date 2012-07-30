LONDON, July 29 London Olympics poster boy Tom
Daley missed out on his first crack at a medal on Monday in the
men's synchronised 10 metre platform, with Chinese favourites
Chinese favourites Cao Yuan and Zhang Yanquan winning gold.
Cao and Zhang, aged 17 and 18 respectively, were diving at
their first Olympics and had been considered the weakest link in
China's bid to get a clean sweep of eight diving golds in
London, but took the title with 486.78 points.
Mexican pair Ivan Garcia Navarro and German Sanchez Sanchez
utilised a series of high risk dives to win silver with 468.9
points, while U.S. pair Nicholas McCrory and David Boudia took
the bronze with 463.47 points.
Daley and Pete Waterfield, who won a silver in the event in
Athens 2004, had held a slender lead at the half-way point and
were in with the chance of clinching Britain's first gold at the
Games, but Daley dropped the fourth dive, which ultimately cost
them a medal and they finished on 454.65 points.
