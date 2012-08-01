LONDON Aug 1 Chinese pair Luo Yutong and Qin Kai ensured China remained on track for a clean sweep of Olympic titles at the halfway point of the London Games diving competition, as they won the men's synchronised three-metre springboard gold on Wednesday.

Luo and Qin scored 477 points, with their series including a finely honed forward four and a half somersault, a difficult dive that earned them appreciative applause and 104.88 points, the highest mark awarded to any dive in the London pool so far.

The battle for the other medals was a close one, but after Mexico and Malaysia both fluffed a dive, Russian pair Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov took the silver with 459.63 points.

Choosing to focus on the synchronised events has paid off for the U.S. team, with Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen winning the bronze, and the team's third diving medal of the Games, with 446.70 points.

