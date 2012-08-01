LONDON, Aug 1 China won the Olympic gold medal
in the men's diving synchronised 3m springboard event on
Wednesday. Russia won the silver and the United States won the
bronze.
Results Table
1. Luo Yutong/Qin Kai (China) 477.00 points
2. Evgeny Kuznetsov/Ilya Zakharov (Russia) 459.63
3. Troy Dumais/Kristian Ipsen (U.S.) 446.70
4. Illya Kvasha/Oleksiy Prygorov (Ukraine) 434.22
5. Chris Mears/Nicholas Robinson-Baker (Britain) 432.60
6. Alexandre Despatie/Reuben Ross (Canada) 421.83
7. Yahel Castillo/Julian Sanchez (Mexico) 415.14
8. Qiang Huang/Bryan Nickson Lomas (Malaysia) 405.09