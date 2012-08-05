Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Chinese diver Wu Minxia sealed her legacy on Sunday with a gold medal, bringing her all-time Olympic medal tally to six and equalling the record held by her one time partner Guo Jingjing.
Without missing a beat, Wu performed a polished series of dives, scoring 414 points and beating He Zi, with whom she won gold in the synchronised event last week, into silver on 379.2.
The bronze medal went to Laura Sanchez, giving Mexico its third diving medal of the Games.
It was the cruellest finish for Italy's Tania Cagnotto, who after finishing second in the semis hoped to win her first medal in four Olympics. Cagnotto scored 362.2 points, fractions behind Sanchez on 362.4.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.