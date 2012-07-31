(Adds detail, comments)
By Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON, July 31 China claimed its third diving
gold medal at the London Olympics on Tuesday by winning the
women's 10-metres synchronised platform and taking them a step
further in their aim to sweep all eight titles at the Games.
Chinese pair Chen Ruolin and Wang Hao were practically in a
league of their own, finishing on 368.40 points, more than 25
points ahead of second-place Mexico.
Chen is the defending Olympics champion in both the
individual and synchronised 10 metre platform, as well as the
world champion.
Looking shy but a little bored during a press conference
after the contest, Chen said: "I'm honoured to add one more
medal to the Chinese delegation.
"Four years ago I was younger and a little nervous. Now I'm
more mature as an athlete," the 19-year-old added.
Chen's diving partner for the last two years, Wang, said she
had struggled to recover from knee and eye injuries and had had
a tough time dieting over the last year to lose weight and
maintain her slender figure.
"Now when I look back it seems nothing but there were times
when it seemed such a long time until the Olympics," she said.
The silver medal was the perfect birthday gift for Paola
Espinosa, who turned 26 on Tuesday.
Espinosa, a former world champion who took the bronze in
Beijing, was diving with fifteen year old Alejandra Orozco to
win Mexico's second medal of the Games with 343.32 points.
"Mexico is a country with a lot of diving talent and now the
trainers are working together more to help that talent bear
fruit," said Espinosa.
"This is the most complete team that Mexico has had for
years in the Olympics and with a different mentality - that we
want to win."
Espinosa and Orozco, like their male compatriots who won
silver in the men's event on Monday, chose dives with the
greatest overall level of difficulty that score higher.
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Roseline Filion took the
bronze with 337.62 points.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)