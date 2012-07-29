LONDON, July 29 China's Wu Minxia and He Zi
produced a diving masterclass on Sunday as the duo, in perfectly
timed harmony from the first dive, took an easy gold at the
women's synchronised three metre springboard competition at the
London Olympics.
The world champions showed their quality on the inward 2-1/2
somersault, following a perfectly functional Australian
performance with a masterly rendition of the same dive, hardly
making a splash as they entered the water.
Wu and He won the gold with 346.2 points and such was their
dominance, the real battle was only for the other podium spots.
The U.S. pair of Abigail Johnston and Kelci Bryant were
clearly delighted to take silver, after Bryant just missed out
on a medal in Beijing, with 321.9 points.
Canada's Emile Heymans and Jennifer Abel, who won silver at
the FINA World Cup in February, finished with 316.8 points and
the bronze after losing their composure on their second dive, a
relatively simple forward pike.
China won all 10 gold medals on offer at last year's world
championships in Shanghai and are attempting to win all eight
Olympic titles in London after they finished with seven in
Beijing four years ago.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)