LONDON, July 26 Diving fans may have cause to rail against Zaha Hadid's water-inspired Aquatics Centre at London's Olympic Park, after organisers admitted the design of the undulated roof would restrict the view for hundreds of spectators.

The organising committee, Locog, is now emailing those affected - up to 600 for the 10-metre platform diving sessions - to inform them that they may not get a full view of the dive.

"There is huge public interest in diving. All the seats we have sold have a view of the pool and the divers. A very small number of seats cannot see the whole of each dive, but have a good view of the big screens," Locog said in a statement.

"We believe this will still be a great experience in a great atmosphere."

A spokeswoman added those with restricted-view tickets would be offered a refund.

Diving has been among the most popular sports with spectators, with competitors including home favourite Tom Daley and Chinese 19-year-old Qiu Bo. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Justin Palmer)