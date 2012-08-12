LONDON Aug 12 Faced with a Chinese diving team
who hardly seem to put a pointed toe wrong and who regard
anything less than 100 percent gold as failure, rivals at the
London Olympics responded by upping the difficulty of their
dives.
The strategy paid off in the men's events, with American
David Boudia and Russian Ilya Zakharov beating the Chinese to
golds but the favourites still won six of the eight medals on
offer at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park.
Nevertheless, platform winner Boudia, delighted with his
country's first diving medal since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, saw
encouraging signs ahead for Rio de Janeiro in four years' time.
"The world is slowly catching up with China and it's
exciting," said Boudia after the Americans also won a silver and
two bronzes in the synchronised events.
"There's no magic formula. You don't need a Chinese coach to
get a gold medal. It just shows what hard work and the United
States, the rest of the world can do."
China's divers mostly played it safe, shunning the riskier,
higher-score dives in favour of those they knew they could
perform well in their pursuit of an eight-gold sweep in London.
Zakharov out-foxed them in the three-metre springboard,
choosing two dives rated 3.9 and 3.8 on difficulty and none that
rated less than 3.4. When he executed them well, he grabbed the
gold.
His Chinese rival Qin Kai gave an accomplished performance
but had chosen only one dive worth more than 3.5 and had two
worth less than 3.4.
Defending his choice of dives after being left with silver,
Qin said: "Actually, my level of difficulty was higher than my
last Games. The more difficult it is, the more risky."
Divers are constantly pushing the limits of what can be done
and the hardest dive performed in London was rated 4.1, up from
3.8 in Beijing.
The winning score in the men's 10-metre platform final in
2008 - for Australia's Matthew Mitcham, the only non-Chinese to
win a gold medal in Beijing - would have earned fourth place in
London.
Mitcham failed to get through the semi-final here and, in a
close final, Boudia edged out China's Qiu Bo for the gold.
Qiu's and his team's obvious distress - fellow diver Chen
Ruolin was in tears - contrasted with the unbridled joy of Tom
Daley, whose bronze in the event was Britain's first individual
Olympics diving medal since 1960.
China looked as dominant as ever in the women's events where
Chen Ruolin was in a class of her own.
Chen's winning tally in the 10-metre platform final was
55.80 points ahead of second-placed Australian Brittany Broben
while all that separated the silver medallist from the
12th-placed finisher was 21.95.
London organisers offered to refund ticket costs for several
hundred spectators at the 10-metre platform sessions after
discovering that the undulating roof of the venue designed by
Zaha Hadid obscured their view of the divers.
