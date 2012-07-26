Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MADRID, July 26 The Spanish athletics federation (RFEA) has opened disciplinary proceedings against steeplechaser Angel Mullera over a possible doping offence, the federation said on Thursday.
Mullera was dropped from the nation's Olympic team last week after a newspaper published an email exchange between an address in his name and an unidentified doctor in which they discussed a possible doping plan.
"The RFEA disciplinary committee has formally opened a case against Angel Mullera for unsporting conduct," the federation said in a brief statement.
An RFEA spokesman confirmed the phrase "unsporting conduct" referred to the doping allegations against Mullera, who has denied any wrongdoing.
The 2010 Spanish steeplechase champion has been replaced in the squad for the London Games by Sebastian Martos. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.