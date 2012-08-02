MADRID Aug 2 Spain will continue its fight to
prevent steeplechaser Angel Mullera from competing at the London
Games following his implication in a possible doping violation,
the president of the country's Olympic Committee (COE) said on
Thursday.
The Spanish athletics federation (RFEA) dropped Mullera from
the Olympic team last month after a newspaper published an email
exchange between an address in his name and an unidentified
doctor in which a possible doping plan was discussed.
The athlete, who said he never followed through with the
plan, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and
they overturned the RFEA's decision, saying the federation had
used an "improper procedural course".
The COE, the RFEA and the government's sports council (CSD)
appear undeterred, however, and Alejandro Blanco was quoted as
saying in Spanish media they intended to "take this case to the
end".
"Nobody can play around with doping and compete in a Games
and even the intent to dope should stop you being at the event,"
he said.
"Because doping is not just about testing positive, it's
also about putting in doubt whether you or your team are clean,"
he added.
"In this case there is more than reasonable doubt with the
exchange of emails."
An ad hoc CAS panel made their ruling after a hearing in
London on Tuesday at which Mullera and his two lawyers were
present.
The RFEA told the panel their decision to drop him from the
team was prompted by the negative publicity the case generated
and concern the spirit of the Spanish team would be disrupted
should Mullera be allowed to compete in London.
They have also started a disciplinary procedure to punish
him although no sanction has yet been levied.
ARBITRARILY EXCLUDED
The CAS panel dismissed the RFEA's arguments, according to
the full ruling published on the court's website
(www.tas-cas.org) on Wednesday.
"The RFEA provided no evidence whatsoever (such as, for
example, written or oral testimony by some of the Spanish
Olympic team members) that the Spanish team's spirit might truly
be affected by (Mullera's) presence," the ruling said.
"The RFEA arbitrarily excluded Mr Mullera from the Spanish
team and thus violated its own selection criteria," it added.
The court also admonished the federation for not acting
earlier, noting that both the RFEA and the CSD had been sent
copies of the apparently incriminating emails six months before
they appeared in the Spanish media.
"The national federation was aware for many months of
evidence pointing to a possible anti-doping rule violation and,
nevertheless, chose to select the athlete and then decided to
drop him only after some articles appeared in the media," the
ruling said.
"A national federation should pursue the fight against
immoral practices regardless of any pressure exercised by the
media," it added.
The CAS panel made it clear they did not condone Mullera's
behaviour and said they were relying on the RFEA to investigate
the matter and if necessary pursue it "through the proper
channels".
The Olympic steeplechase heats start on Friday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)