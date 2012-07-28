By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 28
Committee (IOC) said on Saturday that 1001 drugs tests have been
conducted since the start of the London 2012 Olympic period on
July 16.
Of these, 715 were urine tests and 286 were tests on blood.
IOC President Jacques Rogge says a crackdown on doping
cheats in the run-up to the London Olympics has been a success,
with testers catching more than 100 athletes using
performance-enhancing drugs in recent months.
Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku became the first athlete
to be ejected from the London 2012 Olympics on Saturday after
traces of the anabolic steroid stanozolol were found in his
urine sample.
Substances and doping methods are banned when they meet at
least two of the three following criteria: enhance performance,
pose a threat to athlete health, or violate the spirit of sport.
Following are some of the substances and methods used for
doping in sport:
ERYTHROPOIETIN (EPO)
* EPO is a peptide hormone that is produced naturally by the
human body. EPO is released from the kidneys and acts on the
bone marrow to stimulate red blood cell production.
* By injecting EPO, athletes aim to increase the
concentration of red blood cells and consequently their aerobic
capacity.
* EPO abuse can lead to serious health risks for athletes. It
is well known that EPO, by thickening the blood, leads to an
increased risk of several deadly diseases, such as heart
disease, stroke, and cerebral or pulmonary embolism. EPO has
been implicated in the deaths of several athletes.
CERA
* Continuous Erythropoiesis Receptor Activator, or CERA, is a
third-generation form of EPO. As opposed to earlier forms of the
drug, CERA requires less frequent injection because it has an
extended half-life.
* Athletes may take CERA to increase oxygen-carrying
capacity to boost endurance. It may also be used after training
to encourage swifter recovery.
ANABOLIC STEROIDS
* Anabolic steroids are drugs that resemble testosterone, a
hormone which is produced in the testes of males and, to a much
lesser extent, in the ovaries of females.
* Because testosterone and related drugs affect muscle
growth, raising their levels in the blood could help athletes to
increase muscle size and strength. Athletes who use anabolic
steroids also claim they reduce body fat and recovery time after
injury.
* Anabolic steroids can cause high blood pressure, acne,
abnormalities in liver function, alterations in the menstrual
cycle, decline in sperm production and impotence in men, kidney
failure and heart disease. They can also make people more
aggressive.
* Examples of anabolic steroids include testosterone,
stanozolol, boldenone, nandrolone and clostebol.
HUMAN GROWTH HORMONE
* Human growth hormone (hGH)- also called somatotrophin or
somatotrophic hormone - is a hormone that is naturally produced
by the body. It is synthesised and secreted by cells in the
anterior pituitary gland located at the base of the brain.
* The major role of hGH in body growth is to stimulate the
liver and other tissues to secrete insulin-like growth factor
IGF-1. IGF-1 stimulates production of cartilage cells, resulting
in bone growth and also plays a key role in muscle and organ
growth. All of these can boost sporting performance.
* Commonly reported side effects for hGH abuse are diabetes
in prone individuals, worsening of heart diseases, muscle, joint
and bone pain, hypertension and cardiac deficiency, abnormal
growth of organs and accelerated osteoarthritis.
DIURETICS
* Diuretics can be used in a sport as a masking agent to
prevent the detection of another banned substance.
* As well as masking other drugs, diuretics can also help
athletes lose weight, which they could use to their advantage in
sports where they need to qualify in a particular weight
category.
* Examples of commonly used diuretics include furosemide,
bendroflumethiazide and metolazone.
SYNTHETIC OXYGEN CARRIERS
* Synthetic oxygen carriers, such as haemoglobin-based oxygen
carriers (HBOCs) or perflurocarbons (PFCs), are purified
proteins or chemicals that have the ability to carry oxygen.
* They are useful for emergency therapeutic purposes when
human blood is not available, the risk of blood infection is
high or when there is not enough time to properly cross-match
donated blood with a recipient.
* The misuse of synthetic oxygen carriers for doping purposes
carries the risk of cardiovascular disease in addition to
serious side effects such as strokes, heart attacks and
embolisms.
BLOOD DOPING
* There are two forms of blood doping. Autologous blood
doping is the transfusion of one's own blood, which has been
stored, refrigerated or frozen, until needed. Homologous blood
doping is the transfusion of blood that has been taken from
another person with the same blood type.
* Although the use of blood transfusions for blood doping
dates back several decades, experts say its recent resurgence is
probably due to the introduction of efficient EPO detection
methods.
* A test for homologous blood transfusions was implemented at
the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.
* The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says it is funding
research into developing a test for autologous transfusions, and
it is also leading the development of so-called "biological
passports" which keep a record of an athlete's blood and
biological variables over time.
INSULIN
* Insulin enhances glucose uptake into the muscle and aids
the formation and storage of muscle glycogen. Athletes might use
it for events that require high levels of endurance. There is
also evidence that it is abused by dopers in conjunction with
growth hormones or anabolic steroids to boost muscle growth.
* Misuse of insulin can lead to very low blood sugar levels
- a condition known as hypoglycaemia which can lead to the loss
of cognitive function, seizures, unconsciousness, and in extreme
cases can lead to brain damage of death.
GENE DOPING
* Advancements in gene therapy for medical reasons mean
potential cheats might seek to undergo procedures to modify
their genes to enhance their physical capabilities.
* While it is not yet known whether it has ever been done in
practice, gene doping could in theory be used to increase muscle
growth, blood production, endurance, oxygen dispersal and pain
perception.
* Gene doping is defined by WADA as the transfer for nucleic
acids or nucleic acid sequences, and the use of normal or
genetically modified cells. There are currently no testing
methods capable of detecting gene doping.
SOURCES: WADA/Reuters/UK Anti-Doping (UKAD)
