LONDON, July 25 The commitment of stretched
national governments to keep pumping cash into stamping out drug
cheats won praise from the World Anti-Doping Agency on
Wednesday, two days before the official opening of the London
Olympics.
WADA said the programme of screening in the run up to the
Olympics had been extensive, involving more than 70,000 tests
over the last six months, and that new, more-rigorous laboratory
analysis was now being used.
The comments came as Moroccan 1,500 metre runner Mariem
Alaoui Selsouli was revealed to have tested positive for a
banned diuretic, ruling her out of the Games.
Nine track and field athletes have also been banned for
doping violations, the International Association of Athletics
Federations (IAAF) said on Wednesday.
While acknowledging the agency faces an uncertain financial
future and that funding for research was vital to keeping ahead
of drug cheats, WADA President John Fahey said there was a clear
commitment from governments to support anti-doping efforts.
"The fact that at the height of the global financial crisis,
which was probably last year, we found we received more money
than a few years earlier... (that shows) they are recognising
that they can't shirk responsibility," Fahey said at a news
conference in London.
"It was lovely to see Greece pay up. With all of what we
read of the difficulties that country has had, it was fantastic
to see that commitment."
A newly-approved and more effective test for the banned
human growth hormone drug, a common performance-enhancer, will
be in use at the Games.
Nevertheless, WADA said there would inevitably be athletes
in London who use banned drugs.
"There's no such thing as a magic bullet in anti-doping,"
Fahey said.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Mark Meadows)