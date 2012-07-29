By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, July 29 Two athletes saw their Olympic
hopes cut short on Sunday after being suspended from the London
2012 Games for using banned performance-enhancing drugs, taking
the tally of doping offenders after two days of competition to
three.
With the International Olympic Committee eager to root out
doping at the Games, testers have been out in force, conducting
random and target testing for months to ensure the July 27-Aug.
12 event will not be tarnished by any high profile cases.
St Kitts and Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams became the
latest casualty on Sunday after admitting to team officials she
had used a banned substance and being sent home days before she
was due to compete.
The country's Olympic Committee said the 22-year-old, who
was due to race in the 100 and 200 metres at her first Games,
had voluntarily provided the information which could see her
getting a reduced sentence or even escape punishment altogether
depending on the circumstances.
"In discussion with team management, Ms. Williams
volunteered information to the effect that she has been using a
substance which the SKNOC considers to fall outside the
internationally accepted medical code," the country's Olympic
Committee said.
The committee, which has informed all relevant bodies and
also launched an investigation, did not provide any details on
the drug in question or the circumstances under which the
athlete took it.
MASKING AGENT
Earlier on Sunday, Uzbekistan's only gymnast at the Games,
Luiza Galiulina, was temporarily suspended after her first
sample came in positive for the drug Furosemide, often used as a
masking agent for other banned substances.
The 20-year-old Galiulina, who had been due to compete later
on Sunday only in the floor exercise, will now have to wait for
the testing of a second sample.
Should that also come in positive, she would be barred from
competing in London and could face a maximum two-year ban as a
first-time doping offender.
Furosemide, often sold under the brand name Lasix, can be
used to treat high blood pressure, congestive heart failure or
swelling caused by excess fluid retention.
Over the course of the London Games, the IOC has said it
expects to carry out some 5,000 tests - 3,800 urine and 1,200
blood.
A drive by anti-doping agencies across the world yielded
more than 100 cheaters ahead of the Games as the IOC seeks to
avoid major doping scandals that hit previous editions of the
multi-billion dollar event and overshadowed the competitions.
The first drugs cheat was caught on Saturday, hours after
the opening ceremony, with Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku
ejected for using an anabolic steroid.
The 19-year-old, who was due to compete in the men's 77kg
class, tested positive to Stanozolol and now faces a two-year
suspension.
Any sanctions or suspensions are issued by the athletes'
respective sports federations.
The IOC's zero tolerance on drugs in not only aimed at
staging clean Games but also at protecting its lucrative brand
and shielding sponsors and broadcasters who pay hundreds of
millions of dollars to be associated with the Olympics.
There were 20 proven cases of doping at the Beijing Games
four years ago, including six horses, down from 26 cases in
Athens in 2004.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry and Kate Kelland; Editing
by Ossian Shine)