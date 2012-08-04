(Recasts with Coe quotes, detail, background, heats
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, Aug 4 Doping moved back into the
spotlight at the London Olympics on Saturday with at least two
more confirmed positive cases and a string of high-profile
doping offenders returning to the world's biggest sports stage
in search of restitution.
On the day when athletics, the flagship sport of the Games,
took centre stage with its big names starting their quest for
gold, Colombian 400 metres runner Diego Palomeque Echevarria
became the latest athlete to be banned following a positive
first test for performance-boosting testosterone.
Scheduled to run on Saturday morning, he was temporarily
suspended pending a B sample test, the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) said on Saturday.
He joined Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova, who was sent
home for failing a test for testosterone, to bring the tally of
athletes suspended by the IOC to four since the start of the
Olympic period on July 16.
Several other athletes, including Brazilian rower Kissya
Cataldo da Costa who was expelled on Saturday for failing a dope
test for EPO, have been sent home by their own federations.
"I do not think this changes where we are at all," IOC
spokesman Mark Adams told reporters, when asked whether the
latest positive tests were showing a wider use of banned
substances at the Games than expected.
"Cheats are being caught and ejected," he said. "At this
stage it is a pretty low number."
CHEATS EXPELLED
Ironically, it was also the day when former big name doping
offenders Justin Gatlin, Dwain Chambers and LaShawn Merritt made
their Games comebacks in front of an enthusiastic 80,000 crowd.
"I would clearly rather have that these competitors are not
here," Games chief Sebastian Coe told Reuters.
"The federation says they are eligible to compete, the IOC
says they are eligible to compete so we give them as much
courtesy as all the other athletes."
"The answer is that that is the world we live in," said Coe
who said he wanted to have a four-year ban for first time
offenders rather than the current two years.
"I am sorry my sport has moved from four to two years," the
former two-time Olympic 1,500 metres champion said. "I don't
think that this is a sufficient deterrent."
Briton Chambers, once the face of doping, needed to overrule
a British lifetime ban for drugs offenders to win a spot on the
Games.
While his comeback after suspension a few years ago was
greeted by jeers and boos, he received a raucous welcome from a
home crowd.
"More than anything, it's just a great feeling to know that
when you've had upsets in your life, if you still remain focused
and believe in yourself anything can happen," he said after
winning his heat in style.
Gatlin, the 2004 Games 100 metre gold medallist, and back
for his first Games after serving a four-year doping ban, was
even more dazzling with 9.97 seconds in the second heat of the
first round.
"I had a couple of tears before I got on the track," he
said. "It's good to be back."
Merritt, the 2008 Olympics champion in the 400 metres, also
made his comeback. He was less lucky though, dropping out of his
title defence after only a few seconds due to a hamstring injury
picked up last month.
He served a 21-month drugs suspension for using of an
over-the-counter male enhancement product in 2010 that contained
the banned substance dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and
pregnenolone.
There was no intention to dope and nor to gain a competitive
advantage, an international panel found.
(Editing by Alison Williams)