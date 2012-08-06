Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
ROME Aug 6 An unnamed Italian athlete in an unnamed sport has been excluded from the London Games after failing a doping test, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Monday.
A CONI statement said the body had received "an adverse result from an anti-doping test previously arranged by the World Anti-Doping Agency".
The statement said the athlete had not yet arrived in London.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.