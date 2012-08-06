Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
ROME Aug 6 Italian Olympic race walker Alex Schwazer was excluded from the London games after failing a doping test, Italian state broadcaster RAI said on Monday.
The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) earlier said they had excluded an athlete due to "an adverse result from an anti-doping test previously arranged by the World Anti-Doping Agency".
RAI said they confirmed the excluded athlete was Schwazer after speaking to his coach Michele Didoni. The Italian Olympic Committee and Schwazer's public relations managers did not immediately respond to calls seeking confirmations.
Schwazer, who won gold in the Beijing Olympic games in 2008 for the 50km race walk, said last month he would not compete in a 20km walk to concentrate on the 50km event. (Reporting By Naomi O'Leary and Luca Trogni in Milan.)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.