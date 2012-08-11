LONDON Aug 11 Jamaican athletes, who have
dominated the sprint events at the London Olympics should now
expect more visits by drugs testers, former anti-doping chief
Dick Pound said on Saturday.
Usain Bolt stormed to victory in both the 100 and 200 metres
with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce snatching gold in the women's 100
as the Caribbean island consolidated its domination of the blue
riband events.
"No, they are one of the groups that are hard to test, it is
(hard) to get in and find them and so forth," former World
Anti-Doping Agency chief Pound told Reuters Television when
asked whether he was happy with the way Jamaica tested its
athletes.
"I think they can expect, with the extraordinary results
that they have had, that they will be on everybody's radar,"
said Pound, an International Olympic Committee member.
Jamaica won a clean sweep in the men's 200 with Yohan Blake
and Warren Weir winning silver and bronze behind Bolt.
Blake was also second to Bolt in the 100 and the duo also
combined with Nesta Carter and Michael Frater to retain the
4x100 relay title in a world record time. It was Bolt's third
gold for the second successive Games.
Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica also claimed bronze in
the women's 100m behind Fraser-Pryce.
Pound said the IOC was still a long way away from winning
the fight against doping with 11 athletes being expelled from
the Games since the start of the Olympic period on July 16.
"I think it is too soon to say. I think we are gaining and
getting better at science," said Pound, WADA's first president.
"We are starting to get better at smart testing. But there
is a long way to go yet. In Churchillian terms, it is not the
beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning."
Victor Conte, convicted owner of the now-defunct BALCO
laboratory that was at the centre of a global doping scandal,
had said earlier this week that 60 percent of athletes at the
Games were on drugs.
"He is probably more likely to know than we are. I hope it
is not 60 per cent, but it is certainly a lot more than we are
catching," Pound said.
"The drug testing that will be done here is first class. I
would not expect many cases at the Olympics because if you test
positive here you fail not a drugs test but an IQ test."
The IOC will run more than 5,000 tests at the Games that end
on Sunday.
More than 100 athletes were also caught using banned
substances in the months leading up to the Games following
increased testing by national and international anti-doping
agencies, designed to root out cheats before they arrived in
London.
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)