LONDON Aug 12 Colombian 400 metres runner Diego
Palomeque Echevarria was excluded from the London Olympics on
Sunday after a second sample tested positive for testosterone,
the International Olympic Committee said.
Palomeque had been provisionally suspended on Aug. 4 pending
results of the second test. He now faces a maximum two-year ban
as a first-time offender.
"Eighteen-year-old Palomeque Echevarria, who was scheduled
to compete on 4 August, provided a urine sample on 26 July in
London that tested positive for testosterone of exogenous
origin," the IOC said.
"The analysis of the B sample confirmed the results of the A
sample."
Palomeque is the 12th athlete to be sent home by the IOC or
the team itself for failing a drugs test since the start of the
Olympic period on July 16.
The IOC has conducted more than 5,000 tests at the Games
that end later on Sunday.
More than 115 athletes were also caught using banned
substances in the three months leading up to the Games following
increased testing by national and international anti-doping
agencies, designed to root out cheats before they arrived in
London.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)