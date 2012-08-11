LONDON Aug 11 Syria's Ghfran Almouhamad, who
competed in the women's 400 metres hurdles event, has been
disqualified from the London Olympics after testing positive for
a banned substance, the International Olympic Committee said on
Saturday.
"Ghfran Almouhamad, 23, provided a urine sample on 3 August
2012 in London that indicated the presence of methylhexaneamine.
The analysis of the B sample confirmed the results of the A
sample," it said in a statement.
She had placed eighth in the second heat of the first round
on Aug 5.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)