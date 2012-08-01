(Updates with quotes, details)
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON Aug 1 Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina
became the third athlete to be expelled from the London 2012
Olympics for doping after her B sample also tested positive for
the banned substance furosemide, the International Olympic
Committee said on Wednesday.
Uzbekistan's only gymnast at the Games had been
provisionally banned on July 29 after her urine sample had
showed traces of the diuretic that can be used as a masking
agent for other performance-enhancing drugs.
"The athlete's file shall be transmitted to the Federation
Internationale de Gymnastique (International Gymnastics
Federation), which is requested to consider any further action
within its own competence," the IOC said.
The 20-year-old Galiulina, who also competed at the 2008
Games, faces a maximum two-year ban as a first-time offender.
Furosemide, often sold under the brand name Lasix, can be
used to treat high blood pressure, congestive heart failure or
swelling caused by excess fluid retention. It has also been used
to prevent horses from bleeding through the nose during races.
Galiulina joins Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku, who
tested positive for an anabolic steroid, and St Kitts and Nevis
sprinter Tameka Williams, who admitted to taking a banned
substance.
The IOC has said it expects to carry out at least 5,000
tests - 3,800 urine and 1,200 blood - during the London Games.
A drive by anti-doping agencies across the world has yielded
more than 100 cheaters ahead of the Games as the IOC seeks to
avoid major doping scandals that hit previous editions of the
multi-billion dollar event and overshadowed the competitions.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine and Ken
Ferris)