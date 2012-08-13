(Repeats with no change to text)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON Aug 12 Anti-doping authorities at the
2012 Olympics lived up to their pre-Games promise to banish any
athlete found to be taking performance-enhancing drugs, but no
one is under any illusion that means London was a squeaky clean
Games.
By the start of the last day of the Games on Sunday, a total
of 11 athletes had been excluded after testing positive for
banned drugs.
For the rest - including every medal winner and many more
top contenders - the jury is out until 2020.
Urine and blood samples taken at London 2012 and tested by
scientists at the high-tech anti-doping lab in Harlow, east of
London, will be stored for up to eight years.
As American cyclist Tyler Hamilton, a 2004 time trial gold
medallist, found out on Friday, cheats both past and present
can be named, shamed and stripped of their titles even years
later.
Those sent home before getting near a medal podium in London
included U.S. judo competitor Nick Delpopolo, who tested
positive for marijuana which he blamed on unwittingly eating a
"hash brownie", Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova, and Colombian
runner Diego Palomeque Echevarria, who both tested positive for
testosterone.
Two athletes - Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku and Greek
high jumper Dimitris Chondrokoukis - were barred after traces of
the anabolic steroid stanozolol were found in their urine.
For some, like 16-year-old Chinese swimming sensation Ye
Shiwen, the glow of Olympic glory was dimmed by insinuations of
cheating in a doping row that had no basis in fact.
And while new cases didn't crop up every day, the return of
many former drug cheats to the Olympic stage after serving bans
for previous offences meant the reality of doping in sport was
never far from the Games.
WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE
Turkish runner Asli Cakir Alptekin, who served a two-year
ban for doping from 2004, took gold in the women's 1,500 metres,
while Russia's Tatyana Lysenko, who missed the 2008 Olympics
because of a two-year doping ban, won the women's hammer.
Other high-profile time-served drugs cheats included
American sprinter Justin Gatlin, who claimed bronze in the men's
100m, and Briton Dwain Chambers.
London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe was unapologetic in
saying he wished such athletes had been banned for more than two
years and had been kept out of his Olympics.
"If you're asking would I rather they weren't there, the
answer is 'of course,'" he told Reuters.
Experts say the liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry
equipment used at the lab to screen samples for more than 240
banned substances in under 24 hours has provided the best
anti-doping system officials could have hoped for.
A spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
said on Saturday, a day before the Games' closing ceremony, that
there had been 4,686 anti-doping tests so far, of which 3,729
were on urine samples and 957 had analysed blood.
"I'm impressed with what they've done, but of course there's
always the potential that we're not catching people," said Phil
Watson, a sports and exercise scientist at Loughborough
University.
Watson puts part of the success down to significant effort
and focus by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) and UK
Anti-Doping (UKAD) to send out a "very strong pre-Games
message".
"They were very keen to say if you're coming to London then
you're going to be tested, so prepare to be caught," he said.
This was designed to urge national anti-doping authorities
to step up their own pre-competition testing regimes to catch
people before they turned up at the London Games.
SOPHISTICATED DOPERS ALWAYS AHEAD
Watson, who has been to the drug testing lab in Harlow and
knows the work of David Cowan, head of the Drug Control Centre
at King's College London and the man leading the 2012
anti-doping scientists, praised the systems as "absolutely 100
percent state of the art".
"WADA and the anti-doping agencies are doing all they can,"
he said. "But there are always going to be people who are one
step ahead. That's the reality. There's a lot of money to be
made in producing medal winners. And some of the people helping
athletes cheat are very sophisticated."
Andy Parkinson, UKAD's chief executive, said the emphasis
had also been on quality over quantity in the testing programme.
Intelligence gathered from everyone from Olympic village
cleaning staff to customs officials at Britain's border controls
has helped authorities target drug testing before and during the
Games at the right countries, sports and athletes.
Parkinson said this intelligence-led approach, which
anti-doping authorities have sought to learn from law
enforcement experts, has taken time to adopt but has paid off in
London.
"What we've been able to do as an anti-doping movement is
recognise this is a model that can work, that helps us process
things in a more efficient way and that gives us better returns
and better value for money for the programme," he told Reuters.
Yet he too was sceptical about any claim that London 2012
has been a squeaky clean Games.
"I've got no way of putting a figure on it, but there's no
doubt in my mind that there'll be a number of people in the
Games who have been doping," he said.
"I can't say who and I can't say how, but statistics
demonstrate that if you get that many athletes together, then
there will be some."
"The only people who can tell us, hand on heart, that
they're clean are the athletes themselves."
(Additional reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Sonya
Hepinstall and Mark Trevelyan)