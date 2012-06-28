* Brazilian swimmer tests positive for testosterone

SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazilian swimmer Glauber Silva has been banned for two years and withdrawn from the Olympic Games for failing a doping test, the country's watersports federation (CBDA) said on Wednesday.

Silva, who had qualified for the 100 metres butterfly at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games in London, tested positive for the banned steroid testosterone on May 12 at the Brazilian Olympic trials in Rio de Janeiro.

A tribunal ruled that Glauber's test was "consistent with the use of a steroid" and recommended applying a ban of two years, the CBDA said on its website (www.cbda.org.br).

All Glauber's results at the May 10-12 trials have been annulled.

The 25-year-old was not among the medal favourites in the Brazilian men's swimming team that features Olympic 50 metres freestyle champion Cesar Cielo.

Cielo tested positive for the diuretic furosemide after last year's Brazilian swimming championships but the CBDA ruled it was accidental and only handed him a warning.

(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)