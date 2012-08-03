LONDON, AUG 3 - Olympic chiefs have urged the mostly
youthful athletes ready to let rip after months of monastic
dedication to drink "sensibly" once they hit the celebration
trail.
Try telling that to Britain's new national cycling hero
Bradley Wiggins, pictured with vodka and tonic in hand after his
time trial triumph and tweeting, "Blind drunk at the minute."
The picture showed Wiggins with his trademark sideburns and
cheeky grin making a "V for Victory" sign at a rooftop bar in
central London.
"Wiggo's night on the swiggo," blared the headline in The
Sun tabloid, which declared with breathless excitement that
Britain's first winner of the gruelling Tour de France had
downed eight vodka and tonics after his Olympic triumph.
What about compatriot Peter Wilson who needed a steady hand
and nerves of steel to land his shooting gold medal.
"I'm going to get very, very drunk and perhaps do something
silly," he confessed with disarming honesty after his triumph.
Drowning your sorrows can be a dangerous pastime too.
Australian oarsman Josh Booth, a member of the eight that
finished sixth in his rowing final, was arrested after allegedly
damaging shop windows in a "commiseration celebration" that
apparently got out of hand.
That prompted Australian team spokesman Mike Tancred to
stress: "There needs to be responsible use of alcohol by team
members when they finish competition."
KEEP CALM
For track and field Olympians heading this weekend into
competition at the London 2012 Games, there could be a new
hazard in the athletes' village - swimmers letting off steam
with a vengeance at the end of their competitions.
Coaches, trainers, media managers and Olympic officials may
issue dire warnings and urge athletes to keep calm and carry on
but, in the high pressure world of modern professional sport,
letting your hair down will always be an irresistible
attraction.
The 2012 tournament is, after all, being staged in the land
of binge drinking which has one of the highest alcohol
consumption rates in the world.
With an impish grin on his face, Northern Irish golfer
Darren Clarke admitted that he would be hitting the Guinness
stout with a vengeance after he won last year's British Open.
England's trip to the Rugby World Cup provided more fodder
for the tabloid front pages than it did for sports on the back
pages, with tales of dwarf-throwing competitions in New Zealand
bars and players leaping off ferries.
But few sports fans could ever forget the images of
bleary-eyed cricketer Andrew Flintoff staggering out into the
cruel light of day for a hastily-arranged street parade to mark
England's historic Ashes victory over Australia.
