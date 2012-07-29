(Adds quotes in paras 10-11)
By Paul Casciato and Tim Castle
LONDON London's Olympic organisers launched an
investigation into empty seats on the first day of the Games on
Saturday.
On a school holiday and after months of public complaints
over the inability of thousands in Britain to buy tickets,
Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the minister responsible for the
Olympics, said he was disappointed by the empty seats and that
the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG)
were looking into it.
"LOCOG are doing a full investigation into what happened,"
Hunt told publicly funded broadcaster BBC one day after a widely
praised opening ceremony starring Queen Elizabeth, Paul
McCartney and Rowan Atkinson.
Television coverage of events on Saturday showed and
visitors to venues found scores of empty seats in the early part
of the day at the aquatics centre, in the basketball arena and
later on at Wimbledon for the tennis. There was also plenty of
space to stretch out in the Olympic Park.
"We think it was accredited seats that belong to
sponsors, but if they are not going to turn up, we want those
tickets to be available for members of the public, because that
creates the best atmosphere. So we are looking at this very
urgently at the moment," Hunt said.
Sports Minister Hugh Robertson said he was surprised that
the events were not full.
LOCOG became used to putting up the "sold out" sign within
minutes of each tranche of tickets going on sale to the public.
On Saturday some ticket box offices at venues in the park
still had queues of people seeking to buy tickets for selected
sports.
"I've been trying and trying every day to get (soccer)
tickets for Argentina," 34-year-old Argentinian electrician
Lucas Lopez told Reuters on a stroll through the park.
Nicolette Robinson, 47, a branding and design consultant,
wanted to be a gymnast when she was growing up just like her
hero Nadia Comenici and was very disappointed that she could not
get tickets for the event at the London Games.
"I thought the least I could do was go and see them (the
gymansts) and I'm watching them on television and the place is
half empty and that's a shame. I would have paid whatever it
takes to see them," she said.
LOCOG said in a statement late on Saturday: "Where there are
empty seats, we will look at who should have been sitting in the
seats, and why they did not attend. Early indications are that
the empty seats are in accredited seating areas, but this is day
one, and our end of day review will provide a fuller picture,"
LOCOG declined to provide a figure for the number of people
in the park on Saturday or how many tickets had been sold but
said that 11 million people would attend the Games.
"I was at the Beijing games in 2008 and one of the lessons
we took away from that was that full stadia create the best
atmosphere, it's best for the athletes, it's more fun for
spectators, and it has been an absolute priority," Hunt said.
"It is a shame this happened but we are going to do
everything we can to make sure we fill up those stadia."
SKEWED
By early June, 7 million of the total 8.8 million Olympic
tickets had been sold, and about half of the 2.45 million
Paralympic tickets, in a process that began last year.
But the combination of a complex and opaque online ticketing
system which appeared unable to cope with the huge demand and
seemed skewed towards those prepared to bid for thousands of
pounds worth of tickets, resulted in a wary public.
About a quarter of the 928,000 tickets made available in May
failed to sell, including for popular sports such as beach
volleyball and boxing.
In early June, LOCOG still had about 550,000 tickets to sell
with just weeks to go.
A large chunk of them were so-called contingency tickets
which had been held back while logistics such as TV camera
positions were resolved.
On a walk around the park, a Reuters correspondent found he
could buy a burger from McDonald's at lunch time in four minutes
flat from back of the queue to food in hand, plenty of empty
picnic table seats at most of the eating areas and a vast
Champagne & Seafood restaurant with fewer than 10 people inside.
Across the park, almost every visitor asked praised the ease
of getting around, the lack of queues and the spacious feel of
the park, the swift access to facilities, drinking water, open
spaces and the friendliness of the staff.
Kyle Sutherland, a 22-year-old American sports management
student on a course in London told Reuters he had been touring
sports facilities all over Britain and been to many in the
United States, but said the Olympic Park felt the most open.
"The park is so spacious it doesn't feel crowded with the
amount of people in it."
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Jason Neely)