By Avril Ormsby
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 London Olympic organisers were
under intense pressure to fill stadiums and venues on Monday on
the third day that empty seats clearly visible on television
infuriated British viewers who would much rather have
experienced the Games live.
Organisers have scrambled to fill the seats with mainly
soldiers and students, but early Monday, gaps could still be
seen at weightlifting, volleyball and fencing.
They were mainly in the sections with the so-called
"accredited" seats for the media, officials from international
sports federations, other Olympic officials and their families
and friends.
The situation is particularly galling given that the London
organising committee (LOCOG) had pledged to fill all the
stadiums after a similar fiasco at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
forced China to bus in spectators.
LOCOG was able to negotiate the return of about 3,000 seats
in the accredited sections for Monday. The tickets, which went
on sale online overnight, were sold out within hours.
The committee said it hoped to get more every day, but
cautioned that it was "not an exact science", and some seats
would still be out of bounds for operational reasons.
"Everybody is giving up what they can, and it is session by
session," a LOCOG spokeswoman told reporters. "I think we have
tried everything we can to make sure those accredited seats are
filled where we can. We really are doing the best we can."
About 600 of the tickets that went on sale were for
gymnastics, with another large chunk for beach volleyball, more
than 100 for swimming, and some for water polo, handball and
equestrian.
The British public, which took some 75 percent of the total
number of tickets, and the sponsors, with 8 percent, were not
the culprits, LOCOG said.
Between 5 and 15 percent of the seats had to be made
available to foreign sports teams, their officials and the
governing bodies of various sports, Prime Minister David Cameron
told the BBC from the Olympic park.
"That is part of the deal of having the Olympics," he said.
"They're not taking up enough of their seats so we're going
to be using them for volunteers, armed service personnel and
selling more.
"But you'll never have complete eradication of empty seats
for the reason I gave."
"NO SECOND CHANCE"
At the volleyball on Monday, although much of the venue was
packed, the Olympic family area was largely empty. The same was
true for the men's weightlifting, where the announcer again
called for extra cheers to make up for their absence.
Only about 15 percent of the accredited seats at fencing had
been taken.
Canoe slalom and hockey were relatively full as was the
spectator stand at badminton.
"There's no second chance here. They got it wrong, now
they're going to have try and fix it," said Peter Vlachos,
lecturer in marketing, events and tourism at the University of
Greenwich's Business School.
LOCOG chairman Seb Coe has said he expects the seats to fill
up as officials work out their schedules. Organisers are also
looking to upgrade ticketholders, recycle tickets and double the
number of accredited students and teachers to about 300.
One mother and daughter trying to get a recycled ticket from
a booth on the Olympic Park gave up after getting little
information and went to the nearby shopping centre instead.
"No one knows what they're doing," said Bethany Macdonald,
12, from Portsmouth, southern England.
On the other end of the spectrum, dozens of angry
ticketholders trying to get into the men's 10m air rifle
competition at Royal Artillery Barracks had to be turned away
because the venue was too full.
A venue manager said the problem was that ticket-holders did
not understand that their "general admission" tickets meant that
seats would be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Former Olympics minister Tessa Jowell, who helped bring the
Olympics to London in 2005, said Coe should use his status to
force the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and sports
federations to do something about accredited no-shows.
(Additional reporting by Tim Castle, Patrick Johnston, Sara
Ledwith, William James, Mark Meadows and Michael Holden; Editing
by Sonya Hepinstall)