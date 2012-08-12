LONDON Aug 13 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday London had hosted a "safe and secure"
Olympics and thanked volunteers, the army and police for
transforming the Games into what he said had been a successful
global advertisement for Britain.
Concerns over safety and the threat of protests or an attack
had dogged the organisers of the 2012 festival of sport in the
run up to the Games, especially after it emerged not enough
security staff had been recruited, forcing the army to step in.
It was the biggest peacetime security operation Britain has
implemented.
"The passion and professionalism of the volunteers has been
matched by the fantastic work of the armed forces and the
police, who have worked tirelessly to deliver a safe and secure
Games," Cameron said in remarks supplied by Downing Street
before delivery.
Cameron, whose government faced domestic criticism about the
preparations and costs for the sports bonanza, said the Games
had helped to show the very best of Britain to the rest of the
world.
Trailing only the United States and China, Britain won 29
gold medals in the Games, its best result in 104 years, helping
to divert some attention from the worst economic crisis since
the Great Depression and the unpopularity of Cameron's
government.
Cameron has seen his popularity ratings slump in recent
months. An August poll showed 59 percent of voters disapprove of
the government's record while just 25 percent approved.
The poll, carried out by YouGov, showed 44 percent of people
would vote for the main opposition Labour Party, while 34
percent would vote Conservative and 10 percent Liberal Democrat.
But Britain's medal haul and popular enthusiasm by a
broadly successful Olympic Games have eased - at least for a few
weeks - broader domestic concerns over Britain's long-term
decline.