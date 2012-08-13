LONDON Aug 13 Future host cities of the world's
biggest sporting events will look to emulate the London
Olympics' use of temporary venues and stadia as the global
financial crisis heightens the danger of building expensive
white elephants.
Rio de Janeiro, which took the 2016 host baton from London
in a star-studded closing ceremony on Sunday, and 2022 World Cup
host Qatar are among cities taking notes from the UK capital,
which held the most 'temporary' Olympic Games in history.
"London is being used as a blueprint and we're working with
a number of Olympic and World Cup bidding cities or host cities
to take a similar approach," said Christopher Lee, director at
architecture firm Populous, which designed the London Olympic
stadium.
They include Rio, Sochi in Russia which is hosting the 2014
Winter Olympics, and Nanjing in China where the 2014 Youth
Olympics will be held.
While the Beijing, Athens and Sydney games relied heavily on
permanent sites, 257,000 out of 745,100 seats in London's 34
Olympics venues will be dismantled after the Games leave town,
equal to the total number removed in the three previous games
combined, Populous data showed.
Of the 34 venues, only eight are permanent new-build
structures and will be scaled down, including the 80,000-seat
Olympic stadium which can be reduced to seat 25,000.
Seven venues, including the 12,000-seat basketball arena,
are temporary, while the rest already existed.
"The difference between London and others is that we've
taken amazing care with our legacy preparations," London Mayor
Boris Johnson told reporters last Thursday. "We are unlike other
host cities at this stage, where six of the eight venues already
have their futures assured."
BIGGEST RISK
London's biggest risk is ensuring a future use for the main
stadium, subject of a fraught bidding process that has witnessed
legal challenges and deadline extensions.
Local football club West Ham United is the favourite, but
that bid carries conditions related to ensuring the stadium,
which must retain its athletics running track, works well for
football with seating of 60,000.
The stadium has drawn interest from football, cricket and
rugby teams and even Formula One racing, but there is still no
contract signed to ensure its future.
Olympics history is littered with cautionary tales of host
cities vying to build bigger and better venues as budgets
spiral.
Greece built or upgraded 36 venues at an estimated cost of
more than 12 billion euros ($14.8 billion) when it hosted the
Athens Olympics in 2004. Almost all are now derelict and
graffiti-covered after repeated failures to lease them out.
Beijing, which hosted a spectacular summer Olympics opening
ceremony in 2008, has struggled to find tenants or generate
revenue f r om most of the 32 Olympic venues in Beijing, 12 of
which it built for the Games.
And South Africa has faced similar problems in filling the
10 stadiums it built and upgraded at an estimated 18 billion
rand ($2.2 billion) to host the month-long 2010 World Cup.
While construction costs for temporary venues are broadly
similar t o permanent ones, there are no expensive longer-term
maintenance costs, said project manager Duncan Firth of Deloitte
, which advised the London organisers.
Greece's Olympic building frenzy has left the debt-riddled
country with an expensive maintenance tab - costs were
reportedly $124 million in 2005 - while Beijing's Water Cube
swimming venue, lost an estimated 11 million yuan ($1.7 million)
last year.
"With some of these permanent venues they cost so much to
maintain and manage that they have no viable commercial use and
the land can have a negative value," said James Graven, a
partner in Deloitte's real estate strategy team.
Rio intends to build only nine permanent sites and six
temporary venues, according to bid proposals sent to the
International Olympic Committee (IOC).
It will host most events in existing stadiums, and there are
talks about re-erecting the London Olympic basketball arena in
Rio. A Brazilian Olympic official told Reuters last month he was
looking to London not Beijing for inspiration on issues
including infrastructure.
Saioa Sancho, project manager for Madrid's 2020 Olympic
master plan bid, said it planned to build just 6 permanent and 2
temporary venues as 84 percent of the sites already existed. She
took notes on issues like spaces around venues and
infrastructure on a trip to London during the Games, she said.
The IOC is also increasingly aware of the importance of what
happens once the Games leave town, said Paul Mitchell, executive
director of sport at consultancy Arcadis which advised
on the construction of London Olympic stadium.
"The IOC is trying to get away from being the devil that's
forcing countries to build white elephants," he said. "They have
stepped up their requirements for legacy and ensuring that
countries provide things in a responsible and economic way."
"It goes without saying that we will pass on London's venue
successes to future host cities," an IOC spokesman told Reuters.
The growing use of temporary venues will also enable smaller
countries to bid for events, removing the need to deal with huge
leftover infrastructure the country doesn't need, said Graven.
That was the case for Qatar, which plans to renovate three
and build nine new stadiums for the World Cup before removing as
many as 170,000 seats and one entire stadium. World soccer's
governing body FIFA cited its temporary venues as one reason the
small, resource-rich country won the 2022 World Cup.
Temporary venues are also greener venues, said Mitchell.
In addition to possibly shipping its basketball stadium to
Brazil, London is in talks with organisers of the 2014 Glasgow
Commonwealth Games about transferring venues and spoke to
Chicago about reusing seats from the Olympic stadium had the
American city won the 2016 bid.
Elsewhere, over 4,000 tonnes of sand from the beach
volleyball arena in Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace
will be given to six London community sports centres.
"It's going to be the way forward as more cities become
concerned about their image," said Mitchell. "When anybody
thinks of the Athens Olympics, all they see are rusty stadiums
and a swimming pool with weeds growing out of it."