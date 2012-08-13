By Mark Trevelyan
LONDON Aug 12 Two teenage sharks and a flying
squirrel made their mark at London 2012 as outstanding new
talents with their best years still ahead of them.
China's Ye Shiwen stunned the swimming world by covering the
penultimate, freestyle lap of the 400 metres individual medley
faster than Michael Phelps in the men's final, and her last lap
quicker than Ryan Lochte in winning the male equivalent.
"I was trying my best to come from behind," said the
16-year-old, who won two gold medals and was forced to fend off
doping insinuations that were unsupported by any evidence.
A year younger than Ye, Lithuania's unassuming Ruta
Meilutyte seemed amazed by her victory in the 100m breaststroke.
"It came as a complete surprise when I touched. I was not
looking round. I was not looking at which position I was in,
whether I was last or I was first," she said.
Watched by billions, the Olympics provide the ultimate stage
for any athlete and each successive Games etches new names on
the world's sporting consciousness.
Some dominate a single Olympics, like U.S. swimmer Mark
Spitz at Munich in 1972, while others - like Phelps, Jamaican
sprinter Usain Bolt, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina or "Flying
Finn" Paavo Nurmi - blaze a trail of victories over two or more
Games.
Some, like boxing gold medallist Cassius Clay in 1960, use
the Olympics as a platform for glory in a different arena. As
Muhammad Ali, he became world heavyweight champion and one of
the greatest sportsmen of the 20th century.
There is more at stake than sporting success.
SPONSORSHIP RACE
Sponsors are salivating over the earnings potential of
athletes such as 16-year-old U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas,
nicknamed the Flying Squirrel, who won both a team gold and the
all-around individual competition.
Within hours, cereal maker Kellogg Co adorned its Corn
Flakes boxes with the smiling face of the first African-American
to take the all-around title. Some estimate her earning power at
up to $10 million over the next four-year Olympic cycle.
"The gold medal alone doesn't get you to first base in
marketing. It's the persona that goes with it," said Lynn
Lashbrook, a Portland, Oregon-based sports agent.
"I can't think of another person in this category: female,
young, articulate, great smile, this is unique. This will be off
the charts."
In the velodrome, Britain's Laura Trott emerged as the next
big name in track cycling. At her first Games, she claimed two
golds, in team pursuit and the six-event omnium, and at 20 was
the youngest female track rider to win gold at any Olympics.
Like Douglas, she has the magic combination of a winning
performance and a winning personality, and she could easily have
another three Olympics to look forward to.
"Her ability as a bike racer is phenomenal already, which is
quite startling. But I think it's more about her attitude, the
way she approaches her life, her training, analysis of herself,
of success. She's just a joy to be around," said British cycling
director David Brailsford.
In athletics, the big headlines belonged to Jamaica's Bolt,
for his "double treble" of 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles, and
Kenya's David Rudisha for a world record-breaking run in the
800m final.
But not far behind them were athletes who laid down a marker
as names to watch in the future.
Bolt's countrymen Yohan Blake and baby-faced Warren Weir,
both 22, took the silver and bronze in the 200m, and 18-year-old
Nijel Amos from Botswana came second behind Rudisha in the 800m
to claim his country's first Olympic medal.
It could even be that a future Olympic legend may be lurking
among the legions of athletes who left London empty-handed.
At the Sydney Games in 2000, a gawky-looking 15-year-old
called Michael Phelps came 5th in the 200m butterfly.
Twelve years and 22 medals later - 18 golds, two silver and
two bronze - the American retired as the most successful Olympic
athlete of all time.