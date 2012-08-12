LONDON Aug 12 U.S. President Barack Obama might
rest soundly on Sunday night in the knowledge his country topped
the medals table at the London Games, but he might be slightly
put out to discover that as a head of state he still comes
second to Britain's queen.
Thanks to her role as head of state for 16 countries, Queen
Elizabeth is the world leader whose athletes have won more gold
medals at London 2012 than any other and in her diamond jubilee
year too. That's 48 golds for Elizabeth to Obama's 46.
Alongside Britain's 29 golds, only six of the queen's other
countries were needed to top the medal count with seven from
Australia, five from New Zealand, four from Usain Bolt and his
fellow Jamaicans and one each from Bahamas, Canada and Grenada.
The 86-year-old monarch had made her mark upon the Games
when she appeared in a video clip during the opening ceremony
with fictional spy James Bond, and then seeming to skydive from
a helicopter with a Union Jack parachute.
Britain once ruled the waves and two-thirds of the planet
for hundreds of years and has an imperial history which saw the
United States win a war of independence in the 18th century.
The queen, who came to the throne after the death of her
father George VI has spent a lifetime saying goodbye to
Britain's former colonial possessions around the world.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Michael Holden)