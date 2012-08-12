(Adds quotes, details)
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON Aug 12 The London Olympics were
described as "happy and glorious" by International Olympic
Committee President Jacques Rogge on Sunday as he officially
closed the 30th Summer Games.
"These were happy and glorious Games," Rogge told cheering
competitors and spectators packed into the 80,000-capacity
Olympic Stadium in east London, in a clear reference to
Britain's national anthem and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
"You have shown the world the best of British hospitality."
Rogge praised the London organising committee LOCOG, the
volunteers who worked at the event, and the spectators and
public for providing the "soundtrack" to the Games.
He also praised the athletes, saying they had earned the
respect and admiration of a global audience for their commitment
to fair play, respect for opponents and grace in defeat as well
as victory.
"Many young people will be inspired to take up a sport or to
pursue their dreams," said Rogge as he handed over the Games to
Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and the Olympic cauldron was
extinguished before rock band The Who took centre stage.
The wording used by the IOC president at the closing
ceremony is always closely watched by the Games' organisers and
other cities vying for the right to host future Olympics.
Rogge, a Belgian surgeon who steps down as IOC president
next year after 12 years in the role, described the Beijing
games as "truly exceptional".
He called the Athens Games in 2004 "unforgettable, dream
Games".
Former IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch was in the habit
of describing each Games as "the best ever", with the notable
exception of Atlanta in 1996 which he called "most exceptional",
incurring him the wrath of the American city.
(Editing by Alison Williams)