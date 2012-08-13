LONDON Aug 13 The hundreds of fabric panels
that adorn the outside of London's Olympic Stadium will be
recycled, some going to a project for former child soldiers in
Uganda, others to a welfare initiative in Rio de Janeiro, host
of the next summer Games in 2016.
The stadium was designed to be partly dismantled to reduce
its capacity from 80,000 seats to as few as 25,000 depending on
its final use.
Games sponsor Dow Chemical, which provided the cladding,
told Reuters the majority of the 306 fabric sheets that gave a
finishing touch to the main venue of the London Games will be
re-used for youth projects in Britain or ground down and
recycled into new construction materials by Manchester-based
company Axion Recycling.
But about 20 panels will be donated to Article 25, a UK
charity specialising in providing shelter, to build shaded
community areas; one at a training and education project in Rio
de Janeiro, host city for the 2016 summer Games; and one at a
project in Patongo, Uganda, that provides vocational training
for former child soldiers.
"It's particularly inspiring to be able to deliver a
fragment of the London 2012 Games to some of the most
marginalised people in the world," said Robin Cross, the
charity's director of projects.
If the two pilot projects work well, Article 25 may go back
to Dow with other proposals," including shelters in Burkina Faso
and an art school in Kenya, Cross said.
Nicoletta Piccolrovazzi, Dow's technical director for
Olympic operations, said the company is also discussing with
charities using the steel cables that hold the fabric panels in
place to build small suspension bridges in Africa.
Dow is one of 11 international Olympic sponsors with global
marketing rights to the Games. Each pays an estimated $100
million for a 4-year cycle covering a winter and summer Games.
The company's involvement is a hard-headed, commercial
proposition. Its aim is to win a sizeable chunk of an estimated
investment of $100 billion in infrastructure linked purely to
summer and winter Olympic events up to 2020.
Piccolrovazzi says this also applies to the re-use and
recycling of the novel polyester-based stadium wrap material,
developed specially to comply with tough environmental standards
imposed by the London Games organisers.
"This is a new technology that was introduced for the first
time in London... we will bring not only our knowledge of the
material but also our knowledge on the re-use," she said.
Dow's sponsorship sparked controversy before the Games
because of the company's links with the Union Carbide Bhopal
disaster, one of the world's worst industrial catastrophes.
Dow bought Union Carbide almost a decade after that company
settled litigation linked to the gas leak at its Indian unit
which killed and injured thousands, and denies responsibility
for the legacy of Bhopal.
"It's not our issue," said George Hamilton, the executive in
charge of Dow's Olympic operations. "We weren't there and we did
not acquire any of the liabilities."